As K-State finishes up the fall semester this week with its finals, it seemed like a good time to dish out final grades for K-State's season. Each day this week I will give my final evaluations for each group and also take a look at how PFF graded them for the season.

The K-State offensive line was dealt some tough cards early in the season, as Taylor Poitier was a starting tackle that had his season ended in the first game of the year. Then, promising young lineman, Andrew Leingang had to miss significant time with a non-football injury. All of which likely contributed to the Wildcats' early season struggles in pass protection, allowing three or more sacks in three of the first six games of the season. In the final seven games, it happened just once which was the Big 12 Championship against TCU.

The K-State offensive line deserves a ton of credit for their efforts in blocking for the run as each guy on the line was able to move bodies for Deuce Vaughn and the other stable of runners.

Cooper Beebe was the anchor for the offensive line, allowing only six pressures the entire season and zero sacks on his watch. Another note on the offensive line is that KT Leveston allowed the most sacks this season of any Wildcat with five, but only one happened on his watch in the final seven games of the season against Kansas.

The offensive line also paved the way for the most rushing yards in a single season since 2016 for K-State. As decisions for 2023 approach, the entire offensive line can return next season for K-State, plus the younger guys that didn't get as many reps next year. I think it is a possibility most, if not all, return for another season next year. Throw the younger group in next year who is ready to compete for spots too and you have one of the strengths of the Wildcat offense next year.

One final thing to keep in mind with the offensive line is their struggles in pass blocking early in the season seemed to get cleaned up. Depending on how you view it, they either improved greatly in that department or the difference between quarterbacks assisted them as well, having more predictability on where Will Howard would be for protection versus Adrian Martinez who is more mobile.