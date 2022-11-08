Kansas State beat UTRGV on Monday night to move to 1-0 on the season. The Wildcats had six players finish in double figures in points in the victory for the 2016 season when K-State beat Colorado State. Following each basketball game, EMAW Online's Alec Busse highlights five of his favorite plays from the game.

This 3-pointer from Ish Massoud comes off of a really nice pass from Markquis Nowell. Not shown in the clip is that Nowell scrambled to pick up a loose ball before kicking it out to Massoud who buries the catch and shoot a triple. Nowell had an effective game last night as a distributor with seven assists on the night, and this was one of his better passes when considering the vision to see Massoud slide open before hitting the jumper.

Tykei Greene showed a load of athleticism on this dribble drive before the emphatic one-handed right-hand slam dunk. While the high-flying dunk is certainly impressive, I really liked how Greene was able to use the pump fake to get by the close-out defender before putting the ball on the floor with one or two dribbles before going up for the dunk.

This catch-and-shoot triple from Keyontae Johnson doesn't look to be anything too impressive, but I wanted to highlight it because Johnson does such a good job of moving without the basketball to get open for the shot. Give credit to Desi Sills for using a dribble to penetrate the defense just a bit, which forces the defense to fall inside the arc before hitting Johnson right in his shooting pocket for the 3-pointer.

This alley-oop from Johnson to SIlls is a really good example of how Kansas State wants to turn defense into transition offense this season. The Cats' defense is able to force a turnover and pick up the loose ball. Johnson then catches the feed-ahead pass before using two dribbles to gather himself before tossing a perfect lob to Sills for an easy dunk.