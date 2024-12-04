Florida CB Serious Stinyard commits to Kansas State

(Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The good news continues for Kansas State. After fighting off Oregon for tight end commit Linkon Cure and landing Georgia offensive guard Dylan Villarouel, the Wildcats landed cornerback Serious Stinyard during Wednesday's Early Signing Day.

Advertisement

Stinyard committed to West Virginia in June but backed off his pledge following the Mountaineers's decision to fire head coach Neal Brown. As a result, his recruitment opened up just days before Signing Day. NC State and Boston College were other contenders, but K-State's past efforts paid off, as they landed the Tampa (Fla.) Gaither standout.

Before his commitment to West Virginia, Stinyard was a significant target for the Wildcats, with defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman running point on the attempt to land the Sunshine State cornerback. The Wildcats got Stinyard on campus for an official visit, but his visit to Morgantown flipped the table towards West Virginia.