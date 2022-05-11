Florida guard RJ Luis reacts to offer from Wildcats
On the eve of Kansas State inviting in high school forward Jaret Valencia, they delivered a surprise offer to a Class of 2022 prospect in Miami, Florida native RJ Luis. Jerome Tang and his staff ar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news