Florida running back Joe Jackson commits to Kansas State

Kansas State's recruiting heater continues with Davenport, Florida running back Joe Jackson announcing his verbal pledge to the Wildcats on the Fourth of July. They were the first offer for him on February 17 and remained a major player for the duration of his process.

Jackson was blown away by his unofficial visit to Manhattan in April, so he returned for an official visit at the end of June that was originally scheduled for the Fall. Most would assume he wanted to claim a spot with K-State.

As with most of their recruiting wins thus far, they had to fend off a handful of Power Five programs, and that group consisted of Duke, Iowa State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Utah, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. The three-star prospect had 27 offers in total.

That is two running back commitments for assistant Brian Anderson after landing Dylan Edwards a little over a week ago.

Last Fall, Jackson ran for just over 1,000 yards and notched nine touchdowns on the ground. He also added 15 catches for 342 yards and five touchdowns receiving.