Former All-SEC wing Keyontae Johnson commits to Kansas State

Kansas State lands the cherry on top of their 2022 class with the addition of Florida transfer wing, Keyontae Johnson. It was first reported by Stadium's Jeff Goodman. His decision comes three weeks after his visit to Manhattan.

Jerome Tang and his staff essentially defeated any program in the country prepared to medically clear him and with a roster spot still available.

Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky were a part of his final four. He also visited the Huskers and Hilltoppers, while a trip to Memphis was canceled. USC, Marquette and Wake Forest were heavily interested as well.

During his junior year, Johnson dealt with a medical emergency when he collapsed on the court four games into the 2020-2021 season. He was later diagnosed with acute myocarditis.

The former four-star recruit hasn't played organized basketball since that scary incident.

He was declared medically fit to play not long ago by the Wildcats and other universities after he entered the transfer portal in May.

Johnson is undoubtedly one of the best players to enter his name into the portal this cycle.

As a sophomore Gator, he averaged 14 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. That effort earned him an All-SEC first team distinction for the 2019-2020 season and named the preseason SEC Player of the Year a few months later.

Johnson will compete for playing time with other K-State wings and forwards Tykei Greene, David N'Guessan, Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Ish Massoud.