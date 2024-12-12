Former K-State right tackle Carver Willis commits to Washington

(Photo by Scott Sewell-USA Today Sports)

Kansas State right tackle Carver Willis is on the move. Willis committed to Washington on Thursday, according to his agency AMDG Sports. Willis, who spent five seasons with the Wildcats, entered the transfer portal earlier this week for his final season of eligibility.

Since arriving in Manhattan in 2020, Willis has emerged as a stalwart along Kansas State's offensive line, blending his talent with consistency. After serving as a reserve offensive tackle in 2022, Willis played in all 13 games in 2023, starting seven, as the Wildcats' offensive line were Joe Moore Award semifinalists. Willis's play at right tackle earned him All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors by conference coaches. Willis started 11 games for Kansas State this season, playing 696 snaps across those contests. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-5 tackle surrendered just one sack and six penalties across 359 pass-blocking snaps.