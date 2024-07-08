Beginning on July 12, NBA rookies, young players, and hopefuls for all 30 teams will go to Las Vegas to start the NBA Summer League. While most players on Summer League rosters won't find their way onto a roster, there is an opportunity for players to earn a two-way contract or a spot on a team's G-League roster. That was the case for former Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell and wing Keyontae Johnson, who earned two-way contracts from the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder respectively. This season, four former K-State players will hope to impress NBA scouts in Vegas. Here is each player, and which NBA team they'll represent.

XAVIER SNEED (2016-2020): SACRAMENTO KINGS

Xavier Sneed (USA Today)

After playing in Italy last season, former K-State wing Xavier Sneed will hope to earn a spot on the Sacramento Kings. Sneed played with K-State from 2016 to 2020, appearing in 137 games. As a senior, he averaged 14.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, drawing All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors for the Wildcats. Since leaving K-State, Sneed has had stops with the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, and Charlotte Hornets, playing mostly in the NBA G-League. He also had a brief stint in Canada with the Niagara River Lions. Sneed is currently playing with the Kings in the California Classic, where he is averaging 15.5 points on 42.1 percent shooting through two games. Sneed will head to the Kings to Las Vegas afterward.

KEYONTAE JOHNSON (2022-23): OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Keyontae Johnson (left) with teammate Markquis Nowell (right) (K-State Athletics)

Keyontae Johnson spent last season on a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, impressing in the NBA G-League. This season, he'll hope to potentially make the Thunder active roster with a strong showing in the Summer League. Johnson spent one season with the Wildcats, helping lead them to an Elite 8 birth alongside Nowell. He was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors.

NAE'QWAN TOMLIN (2022-23): CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Nae'Qwan Tomlin (K-State Athletics)

Nae'Qwan Tomlin didn't spend much time with K-State last season after being dismissed in the middle of the season. After his dismissal, Tomlin played the remainder of the season with Memphis. Tomlin went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This contract will allow him to participate in NBA Summer League and potentially training camp with the Cavs. Tomlin played in one season with the Wildcats, serving as a crucial rotational piece to the Elite 8 team.

TYLOR PERRY (2023-24): TORONTO RAPTORS