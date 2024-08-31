Kansas State won't take the field until tonight, serving as a needed cap off to what should be a hectic day of college football. While five Big 12 teams have already kicked off their seasons - Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Colorado, and TCU on Friday night - the Big 12 will still have some marquee games worth monitoring.

NO. 8 PENN STATE VS. WEST VIRGINIA: 11 A.M. KICK

Advertisement

The Mountaineers come into this season with high hopes as quarterback Garrett Greene will hope to lead this team to a successful season. Penn State has been a program that has been very good but can't quite reach Ohio State and Michigan's level of success. Between Michigan's coaching change and the new 12-team playoff, this might serve as best chance to reach the pinnacle of the sport. After winning a surprise nine games last season, don't be surprised if West Virginia turns some heads this weekend at home against a top 10 team.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE VS. OKLAHOMA STATE: 1 P.M. KICK

This is a matchup a lot of people have circled on their calendars. Oklahoma State also enters this season with high hopes of a possible championship game appearance for the second straight year. Veteran Alan Bowman and star running back Ollie Gordon will look to lead this team yet again this year with their run game. However, South Dakota State are defending FCS Champions with legitimate NFL talent across their roster. Don't be surprised if this game comes down to the wire.

WYOMING VS ARIZONA STATE: 9:30 P.M. KICK