Three Big 12 matchups Kansas State fans should keep an eye on

WVU QB Garrett Greene
WVU QB Garrett Greene
Grant Snowden • EMAWOnline
Staff Writer

Kansas State won't take the field until tonight, serving as a needed cap off to what should be a hectic day of college football.

While five Big 12 teams have already kicked off their seasons - Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Colorado, and TCU on Friday night - the Big 12 will still have some marquee games worth monitoring.

NO. 8 PENN STATE VS. WEST VIRGINIA: 11 A.M. KICK

The Mountaineers come into this season with high hopes as quarterback Garrett Greene will hope to lead this team to a successful season.

Penn State has been a program that has been very good but can't quite reach Ohio State and Michigan's level of success. Between Michigan's coaching change and the new 12-team playoff, this might serve as best chance to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

After winning a surprise nine games last season, don't be surprised if West Virginia turns some heads this weekend at home against a top 10 team.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE VS. OKLAHOMA STATE: 1 P.M. KICK

This is a matchup a lot of people have circled on their calendars.

Oklahoma State also enters this season with high hopes of a possible championship game appearance for the second straight year. Veteran Alan Bowman and star running back Ollie Gordon will look to lead this team yet again this year with their run game.

However, South Dakota State are defending FCS Champions with legitimate NFL talent across their roster. Don't be surprised if this game comes down to the wire.

WYOMING VS ARIZONA STATE: 9:30 P.M. KICK

Arizona State, one of four newcomers to the conference, will kick off their season at home against a good Wyoming squad.

Wyoming stunned Texas Tech early in the season last year and I wouldn't be surprised if they did the same to a rebuilding SunDevils squad that won just three games last season.

Arizona State comes in as a 7-point favorite, and they certainly have some intriguing talent, including running back Cameron Skattebo who could take over the game, but I think this game could come down to whoever has the ball last.

