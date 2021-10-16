Four Downs: Eight straight conference losses

If Skylar Thompson throws a better ball to Phillip Brooks, the pass isn't incomplete and they have the ball first and goal going in for a score. That would have made it a 20-14 game at halftime instead, and getting the ball first out of halftime with a chance to take the lead.

Even after the incomplete pass to Brooks, to make matters worse, Taiten Winkel missed a field goal at the wrong time.

A 20-yard pass to Tyrone Howell was called back because of an illegal man downfield. Cooper Beebe was dinged for a false start penalty right after Iowa State got away with a defensive holding call.

They lost all fundamentals and didn't begin the game with enough focus and surrendered a 75-yard touchdown run to Breece Hall on the very first defensive snap of the game. Three other points came off a Skylar Thompson interception.

Was it a poor throw? It surely wasn't great. And it probably should have went to Phillip Brooks along the right sideline instead. With that all being said, it is a ball that Malik Knowles should catch, too.

Speaking of catches, Brooks has an easy ball tossed to him to convert a third down on the first drive of the second half and he drops it with nobody around him. It was an easy first down conversion.

They responded to that gaffe by getting a stop on defense the very next possession, but it was wiped away because of an illegal substitution penalty.

Again, little plays that don't mean a ton can have immeasurable influence on the outcome of a game. Every play matters. Good football teams make those plays. They need to figure out if they want to be a good football team and quickly before the answer is made for them.

The Cyclones made it for them tonight. They showed they were more talented and made far fewer mistakes.