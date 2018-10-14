Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-14 21:12:36 -0500') }} football

Four-star DB Brooks "shocked" by K-State official visit

Mississippi State commit Gregory Brooks, pictured on his official visit to Kansas State.
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

On June 23, four-star Louisiana defensive back Gregory Brooks committed to Mississippi State. The SEC program secured his pledge while fending off programs like Kansas State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech...

