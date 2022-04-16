Four-star forward from Houston is a big fan of K-State coaches
The new Kansas State basketball staff has been busy since the moment they stepped in Manhattan. Jerome Tang has been assembling a robust staff and the recruiting has only heated up more the last fe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news