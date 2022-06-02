Four-star guard Dai Dai Ames planning Kansas State visit
The 44th best player in the country was in Louisville, Kentucky last weekend for session three of the EYBL basketball circuit. Chicago-based point guard Darrin "Dai Dai" Ames is the star of the Mac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news