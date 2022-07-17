Four-star guard RJ Jones discusses top contenders
Four star guard RJ Jones of Texas has gained a lot of attention over the last year. He's beginning to narrow down a group of schools that he's felt the most love from throughout his recruiting proc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news