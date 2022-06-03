Four-star Layden Blocker discusses his four finalists, visits
Layden Blocker is the 46th best player in the country and he proved his worth when he was one of the standout performers about a week ago during session three of the EYBL basketball circuit in Loui...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news