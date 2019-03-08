Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 09:19:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Corcoran schedules another K-State visit

Gni2cpxpahgo008w95lx
Free State four-star offensive tackle Turner Corcoran
Derek Young/KSO
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State is chasing a lot of prospects right now, but perhaps none more than offensive tackle Turner Corcoran of Free State. He’s the top recruit in the state of Kansas, the Wildcats were the f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}