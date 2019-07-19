Within a report written by Kellis Robinett of The Kansas City Star and Wichita Eagle was the news that redshirt freshman wide receiver Phillip Brooks has been placed on scholarship.

KSO had previously reported on both Wykeen Gill and Harry Trotter going on scholarship, and we continue to check and see if any other walk-ons - specifically the likes of Adam Harter, Devin Anctil and Seth Porter - perhaps earn scholarships, as well.

Both Harter and Anctil are seniors and would have no impact on future recruiting classes. Porter, like Brooks, is a redshirt freshman. Gill and Trotter - both juniors - are also players who do have some impact on scholarship numbers and recruiting plans.

Our most recent count has the Wildcats at 81 scholarships, leaving them four under the limit of 85 to perhaps give out to more walk-ons, especially seniors who won't impact next year's recruiting class, or possible late signees.

Brooks is listed at 5-foot-8 and 167 pounds, and he appeared in four games a season ago, which allowed him to maintain his redshirt. He worked on special teams, returning three kickoffs and one punt last season.

With the news New Mexico safety Marcus Hayes will not be receiving a waiver - and the departure of Isaiah Zuber - it's becoming increasingly likely Brooks will be a fixture for the Wildcats in the return game.