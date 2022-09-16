There is a new streak that is alive and well in Manhattan. It isn't as long as the one that K-State Basketball had against KU until Michael Beasley and Jacob Pullen saved the day in 2008. This one might cause more in-fighting amongst fans though. So in this edition of the Friday Five, we take a look at the last five alternate uniform combinations that K-State has worn and lost all five games in.

The Last Win: 41-7 vs Iowa State, 2013

John Hubert showcases the digital camo Powercat (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Before diving in to the losses in alternate combinations, quickly remember the Wildcats trounced Iowa State in 2013 with different helmet decals than the purple they usually don. The K-State equipment staff add the wrinkle of digital camo to the Powercat and purple stripes down the center of the helmet. John Hubert ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns in that game, while Tyler Lockett hauled in five catches for over 70 yards. It would be three years until the Wildcats tried something new on their helmets.

1. 2016: 43-37 loss vs Oklahoma State

Jesse Ertz threw for less than 100 yards, but ran for three touchdowns in the white camo helmet (Associated Press)

A back and forth game, in a late afternoon fall game. Jesse Ertz threw for less than 100 yards in the game, but ran for 153 on 30 carries and crossed the goal line three times. The Wildcats had three goal-to-go plays before time expired, but a Byron Pringle pass interference call forced the Cats to attempt their final play at the Oklahoma State 18-yard line, ending in an interception. This started the alternate uniform losing streak.

2. 2017: 28-23 loss vs West Virginia

The Wildcats tried the white camo look again in 2017, this time during a down pour (Associated Press)

K-State went back to the white camo helmet one more time in 2017, despite a year removed from the heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma State, the helmet couldn't get the job done in a rain-soaked game against West Virginia. The theme of the 2017 home schedule was terrible weather, as the TCU and Oklahoma games had already been impacted by delays. The game with the Mountaineers experienced heavy rain through the entire game and West Virginia made the 28-20 halftime lead stand up in the second half. K-State lost despite winning the turnover battle 4-2. The leading rusher for K-State in the game was Dalvin Warmack with 96 yards.

3. 2019: 31-12 loss vs Baylor

Jonathan Alexander and Denzel Goolsby display the white helmets and pants in 2019 (Associated Press)

For the fourth time since the Powercat era began, the Wildcats decided to try an alternate look. This time adding the wrinkle of white pants, to match with a white helmet that mimicked the standard silver lids the Wildcats wear. The game with Baylor that season never felt close, as Baylor took a 24-6 lead to start the fourth quarter. The game's key moment came with just over 11 minutes left in the third quarter, Skylar Thompson was sacked and lost the ball in Baylor territory with the Cats down 17-3.

4. 2019: 24-20 loss vs West Virginia

The Wildcats ditched the Powercat for the first time under Chris Klieman, opting for the script Cats (Associated Press)

It was a hot start to the redemption try for the white helmets and pants against West Virginia. K-State forced a three and out on the first Mountaineer drive of the game and started with the ball at the 32-yard line. Skylar Thompson aired a ball out, connecting with Dalton Schoen for a 68-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game. From that point forward though, the Wildcats couldn't keep the momentum going against a below .500 West Virginia team. With under a minute to play, Thompson was picked off on second down and the Mountaineers clinched the win.

5. 2019: 20-17 loss vs Navy

Skylar Thompson debuted the all white uniform for the Wildcats (Associated Press)

K-State bounced back from the loss against West Virginia to finish off the season with back-to-back wins against Texas Tech and Iowa State. Although designated as the home team in the 2019 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, K-State elected to wear their road whites. Part of a plan to go all white if they played in a bowl game. The game was a grind, both teams fought to ten points in the first half. The Wildcats got their first touchdown of the game off Phillip Brooks' first punt return for a score. Skylar Thompson aired the ball out as the game wore on and in the fourth quarter, found Wykeen Gill for 42 yards to set up an eventual rushing touchdown to tie it. Navy would go on to win in regulation though, setting up the game-winning field goal after sneaking a trick play past the Wildcat defense. Pushing the white helmets to a career record of 0-5.

