Kansas State has raced out to a 5-1 start overall and 3-0 in the Big 12. Through the first half of the season, the Wildcats have used key plays to bust through and secure their victories. Here are the five most important plays in K-State's season so far.

5. Trey Wolff's missed field goal

The first choice on my list doesn't involve anything the Wildcats did, they just got lucky. After a dominant first quarter and leading 13-0, the Wildcats let Texas Tech back into the game and saw the Red Raiders tie the game at 13 and 20 early in the third quarter. With the game tied at 20 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Wildcat defense stopped Texas Tech and forced a 42-yard field goal try from Trey Wolff. The ball sailed wide left and the Wildcats answered three plays later with a 69-yard Adrian Martinez touchdown run. If that field goal goes through, the Cats trail for the first time in the game to start the fourth quarter.

4. Phillip Brooks takes Mizzou's punt for six

Missouri marched down the field to start the renewal of the former Big 12 North rivalry and took the lead on a field goal. The Wildcats answered with two touchdowns and led 14-3 when a lengthy weather delay came in. When Missouri returned to the field, they faced a third down that the Wildcat defense stopped easily and forced a punt. On the second play out of the locker room, Phillip Brooks set the tone for the blowout that was about to ensue as he went 76 yards to give the Cats a 20-3 lead.

3. Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Khalid Duke team up for six sacks

The K-State defense deserves a mention as a unit for their play this season, proving itself as one of the toughest defenses in the Big 12. The four straight interceptions thrown by Missouri are an honorable mention, but what Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Khalid Duke did is worthy of being on this list. It was the first time K-State had two players record three sacks each in one game and it helped stall out a Texas Tech offense that was feeling good coming off a win against Texas. Donovan Smith going down six times led the Red Raiders to losing 27 yards of field position and he also fumbled when hit in the backfield.

2. Adrian Martinez keeps the play alive and hits Phillip Brooks to get an early touchdown in Farmageddon

This play wound up being the only touchdown scored in Farmageddon in 2022, but it was enough to help the Wildcats get over the hump and beat the Cyclones. Martinez showed his composure in the pocket, avoiding the sack and still attempting a throw downfield. From that point, Phillip Brooks utilized a missed tackle and found his way into the endzone. This play looms even larger considering Martinez did something similar later in the game, but Malik Knowles got caught near the endzone and fumbled at the one-yard line. Without the breakdown by Iowa State's defense to start this game, the Wildcats could be having a totally different bye week right now.

1. Adrian Martinez runs for 55 yards on 3rd & 16 at Oklahoma