Friday Five: Things that need to happen for K-State to beat Alabama
As K-State and Alabama get ready to square off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, here are five things that I think the Wildcats need to happen in order to take down the mighty Crimson Tide.
1. Winning the toss and taking the ball
In K-State's most crucial moments of the 2022 season, they were able to win the coin toss and elect to take the ball first. Against Oklahoma, Adrian Martinez got his chance to cut it loose and erase the doubts from the Tulane game, as he marched the Wildcats down the field for an opening touchdown against the Sooners.
When Will Howard put together a strong and surprising performance against TCU, he got the chance to follow it up the next week by getting the ball first against Oklahoma State. He proved the decision to take the ball was the right one, as he made a great throw on fourth and long to Kade Warner for an opening touchdown against the Cowboys.
For the Wildcats, just as important as playing good football is in this game, I think acting as if you belong and not being enamored with facing Alabama is just as important. The easiest way to get yourself in that mindset is to get the ball and go into game mode. If the Wildcats can move the ball and feel some rhythm, maybe even get an opening score and lead, whatever thoughts you might have, go away and you're just playing football from there. And as a wise football coach once said, "football is football."
2. Special teams makes a play
I have been calling for it all season and I am surprised we haven't seen it yet, but Malik Knowles is due for a kick return touchdown. K-State's only return for a touchdown this season is Phillip Brooks' punt return against Missouri.
Knowles has had a few solid returns this season but hasn't been able to miss that last trip attempt by the kicking team. Facing a team as good and talented as Alabama means the Cats have to find a way to steal some points or field position, this can be done with Knowles' dangerous return ability.
If Knowles isn't the man, watch for Seth Porter, who game after game is just inches from a blocked punt. Porter and the Wildcats have it down to a science and they know when to take the chance and what they need for it to happen on any given punt. Both give the Wildcats great field position or instant points, and also a massive momentum boost.
The final note on special teams is that the Wildcats have to avoid a silly mistake like what Brooks had against TCU. The Superdome is going to give a different look than what the Wildcats' returners have seen before with the depth and ceiling, so if Brooks is unsure about fielding a punt, just get out of the way.
3. Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe have their best games as a Wildcat
