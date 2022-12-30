As K-State and Alabama get ready to square off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, here are five things that I think the Wildcats need to happen in order to take down the mighty Crimson Tide.

In K-State's most crucial moments of the 2022 season, they were able to win the coin toss and elect to take the ball first. Against Oklahoma, Adrian Martinez got his chance to cut it loose and erase the doubts from the Tulane game, as he marched the Wildcats down the field for an opening touchdown against the Sooners.

When Will Howard put together a strong and surprising performance against TCU, he got the chance to follow it up the next week by getting the ball first against Oklahoma State. He proved the decision to take the ball was the right one, as he made a great throw on fourth and long to Kade Warner for an opening touchdown against the Cowboys.

For the Wildcats, just as important as playing good football is in this game, I think acting as if you belong and not being enamored with facing Alabama is just as important. The easiest way to get yourself in that mindset is to get the ball and go into game mode. If the Wildcats can move the ball and feel some rhythm, maybe even get an opening score and lead, whatever thoughts you might have, go away and you're just playing football from there. And as a wise football coach once said, "football is football."