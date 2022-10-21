As the Wildcats make their first trip to the state of Texas in 2022, it seems right to take a look at the best Texans to ever play at K-State. I am already well aware that players that are very deserving will be left off this list, but I feel all of the guys on here are deserving.

5. Steve Grogan

Steve Grogan is the oldest player on this list, but he went on to have a 15-year NFL career and was one of the very few bright spots prior to Bill Snyder coming to Manhattan. Hailing from San Antonio, Grogan exemplifies just how much the game of football has changed. Grogan's touchdown to interception ratio was 12/26. In the NFL, Grogan lasted 16 seasons despite throwing over 200 interceptions. Grogan is also a member of the K-State Football Ring of Honor.

4. Josh Buhl

Josh Buhl came from Mesquite and teamed up with other Texan linebackers to help create a ferocious defense that ultimately won the 2003 Big 12 Championship. Buhl totaled 247 tackles in his career at K-State, which places him fourth all-time. His 184 in 2003 is the most in a single season for the Wildcats and only one player has more tackles-for-loss in a single game since he finished his playing days. Buhl also might be the most iconic flasher of the Lynch Mob sign.

3. Ell Roberson

From Baytown, Texas to Big 12 Champ. Roberson's first three seasons at K-State didn't quite see the full potential, throwing only 13 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. But in 2003 he exploded for 24 touchdowns through the air and ran for 15. And as of this year, Roberson is also a member of the K-State Football Ring of Honor.

2. Deuce Vaughn

Deuce Vaughn still has at least six games left in his K-State career, but he is already one of the best players to come to Manhattan. When all is said and done, Vaughn will join those in the Ring of Honor already from his home state. Vaughn is already fifth all-time in career rushing yards at K-State, and with just under 300 more will be number two behind Darren Sproles. The individual success will continue to come for the Wildcat running back, but he also has the opportunity to help lead the Wildcats to similar success this season as a few other notable Texans on this list.

1. Michael Bishop