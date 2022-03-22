Fullmer raves about Kansas State staff after visit
Kansas State had two premiere visitors in to watch football practice on Tuesday, which was their first since returning from spring break. And one of those headliners was Idaho offensive lineman Jac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news