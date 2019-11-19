OPENING TIP

Kansas State (3-0) concludes its brief 2-game homestand on Tuesday night, as the Wildcats play host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-3) at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. The contest is the last of two home games affiliated with the Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tipoff, which began with a 73-54 win over Monmouth on Nov. 13. K-State will play in the championship rounds of the Tipoff beginning Monday, Nov. 25 with a matchup against Pittsburgh (2-2) at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. The winner will face either Bradley (2-1) or Northwestern (1-1) in the championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The Wildcats have won 31 consecutive games against non-conference opponents at Bramlage Coliseum since the start of the 2015-16 season. Overall, the school has a 107-6 (.946) record at home venues in non-conference play since 2006-07, including 98-5 (.951) at Bramlage Coliseum, and has won 94 of its last 98 non-conference home games. The team went 10-3 in non-conference action in 2018-19, including 7-0 at home venues. The last non-conference home loss came to Tulsa, 61-54, on Dec. 9, 2017 in Wichita, while the last at Bramlage came to Georgia, 50-46, on Dec. 31, 2014.K-State is off to a 3-0 start for the fifth consecutive season and the sixth time in eight seasons under head coach Bruce Weber, as the Wildcats trailed at the half for the third consecutive game before rallying with a big second-half performance for a 73-54 win over Monmouth on Nov. 13. Down 29-20 at the half to the Hawks after shooting just 28.6 percent (8-of-28) from the field, including 0-of-10 from 3-point range, the Wildcats scored the first 9 points of the second half en route to a 37-6 combined run over the first 14 minutes of the half. The run enabled the squad to flip the 9-point halftime deficit into a 57-35 lead with 5:56 to play. Six different players had at least 7 points in the contest led by senior Xavier Sneed’s team-high 15, while senior Makol Mawien had a near double-double with 11 points and 9 rebounds.

K-State has shown to be a second-half team in the early going, as the Wildcats are averaging 43.7 points on 54.2 percent (45-of-83) shooting, including 41.4 percent (12-of-29) from 3-point range, after halftime compared to 19 points on 29.9 percent (26-of-87) shooting, including 3.1 percent (1-of-32) from long range, in the first half.With the offense still developing, K-State has relied on its defensive foundation to grind out wins over North Dakota State, UNLV and Monmouth in the early going. The team is allowing a Big 12-best 54.7 points on 34.2 percent shooting (54-of-158), including 28.4 percent (21-of-74) from 3-point range, while forcing 19.3 turnovers per game. The Wildcats rank first in the Big 12 in scoring defense (54.7 ppg.), field goal percentage (34.2) and steals (10.3 spg.). After holding NDSU to 54 points (on 28.8 percent shooting), UNLV to 56 (34.5 percent shooting) and Monmouth to 54 (on 39.6 percent shooting), the team has now held 90 opponents (including 21 of their last 37 foes) to 60 points or less in the Weber era (nearly 40 percent of the 242 opponents) with the Wildcats boasting an 82-8 (.911) mark in those contests.