EXHIBITION #2 KANSAS STATE (0-0) vs. WASHBURN (0-0) Wednesday, October 30, 2019 >> 7:02 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (12,528) >> Manhattan, Kan. TELEVISION Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Ben Boyle (play-by-play)Stan Weber (analyst)Bridget Howard (sideline reporter) RADIO K-State Sports Network Flagships // KMAN 1350 & WIBW 580 Online: TuneIn.com [free] / www.kstatesports.com/watch [free] No Satellite Radio Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)Matt Walters (analyst) LIVE STATS www.kstatesports.com kstate.statbroadcast.com [media only] TICKETS www.kstatesports.com/tickets (800) 221.CATS [2287] Single Game: $10 (bench/GA)/$20 (chairback) Group (12+): $3

COACHES Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78) Overall: 463-244/22nd season At K-State: 150-89/8th season vs. Washburn: 3-0 Washburn: Brett Ballard (Kansas ‘03) Overall: 79-48/5th season At Washburn: 46-18/3rd season vs. Kansas State: 0-0 PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP Kansas State G: #00 Mike McGuirl G: #2 Cartier Diarra G/F: #20 Xavier Sneed F: #34 Levi Stockard III F: #14 Makol Mawien Washburn G: #5 Drew Maschoff G: #12 Tyler Geiman G: #20 Jalen Lewis G: #32 Kevin Biggs F: #42 Jonny Clausing SERIES HISTORY Overall: K-State leads 6-0 [exhibition] In Manhattan: K-State leads 6-0 [exhibition] Last Meeting: W, 73-58 [11/4/2016 in Manhattan] Weber vs. Ballard: First meeting

OPENING TIP Kansas State (0-0) wraps up its brief two-game exhibition season at 7 p.m., CT on Wednesday night, as the Wildcats play host to Division II foe Washburn (0-0) at Bramlage Coliseum. The team opened exhibition play with an 86-49 win over MIAA opponent Emporia State on October 25, as senior Xavier Sneed paced three players in double figures with 18 points. The 86 points were the most in a home exhibition in nearly eight years (2011), as the Wildcats scored nearly half their points (40) while converting 23 Hornet turnovers into 34 points. It marks the first time since the 2017-18 season that K-State will play two exhibitions after playing just one in 2018-19. The Ichabods, who have posted consecutive 20-win seasons under head coach Brett Ballard, return nine lettermen in 2019-20, including a pair of starters in Tyler Geiman and Will McKee, from a squad that won 24 games and advanced to NCAA Division II Tournament in 2018-19. Washburn, which also welcomes nine newcomers, was picked third in both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media polls. K-State is 68-20 (.773) all-time in exhibition play dating to 1964, including a 53-9 (.855) record at home. The Wildcats have a 47-9 (.839) record in exhibition play at Bramlage Coliseum, including 25 consecutive wins dating back to 2004. The Wildcats have six victories over the Ichabods during their current 25-game win streak, including 94-90 (in three overtimes) on November 4, 2006, 81-57 on November 9, 2008, 90-44 on November 7, 2010, 81-61 on October 30, 2012, 68-56 on November 9, 2014 and 73-58 on November 4, 2016. K-State won its last exhibition with Washburn, 73-58, on November 4, 2016, as the Wildcats were able to pull away in the first half with hot shooting, connecting on 56.7 percent (17-of-30) from the field, including six 3-pointers, before holding on in the second half. Current Orlando Magic player Wesley Iwundu had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead all players, while Barry Brown, Jr., added 15 points. Only two Wildcats - Xavier Sneed and Pierson McAtee - remain from that game, as Sneed came off the bench to score 9 points in 25 minutes. K-State has primarily played the Kansas members of the MIAA (Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association) since switching to Division II teams in exhibition play in 2004, which includes six meetings with Washburn, five with Emporia State and Pittsburg State and four with Fort Hays State. The last home setback in exhibition play came to the EA Sports All-Stars, 79-67, on Nov. 6, 2003. Overall, the last loss in an exhibition came during the team’s tour of Italy and Switzerland last summer - an 85-74 setback to the Kosovo National Team on August 16, 2016. The Wildcats went 3-2 on the tour.K-State is 15-0 under Bruce Weber in exhibition play at home with wins over Washburn (81-61) and Emporia State (81-51) in 2012, Pitt State (75-54) in 2013, Washburn (68-56) in 2014, Emporia State and Fort Hays State (70-52) in 2015 and Pitt State (85-72) and Washburn (73-58) in 2016 and Missouri State (78-62), Fort Hays State (79-56) and Emporia State (77-44) in 2017, Pittsburg State (79-39) in 2018 and Emporia State last week.

LAST TIME OUT: K-STATE 86, EMPORIA STATE 49

Senior guard Xavier Sneed poured in a game-high 18 points, while freshmen Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy added 16 and 10 points, respectively, as Kansas State opened exhibition play with an 86-49 victory over Emporia State on Friday night before 8,805 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.The 86 points were the most in a home exhibition game in nearly eight years, as the Wildcats scored more than half their points in the paint (40) while converting 23 Hornet turnovers into 34 points. The last time the team scored this many points in an exhibition came in a 90-60 win over Fort Hays State on November 6, 2011. In addition to the trio in double figures, seven other Wildcats registered at least two field goals on night, as K-State connected on 45.6 percent (36-of-79) from the field, including 35.5 percent (11-of-31) from 3-point range. The 11 made 3-point field goals were the most-ever in an exhibition game, surpassing the 10 against Washburn in 2010 and Pittsburg State in 2016. The team also held a 20-2 edge in fast-break points, thanks in part to 11 steals. In all, the 36 made field goals came on 27 assists, including a game-high 7 from junior newcomer David Sloan. The team turned it over just 11 times. Sneed scored his game-high 18 points on 7-of-11 field goals, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range to go with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in 24 minutes, while Gordon went 7-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-4 from long range, with 7 rebounds in a little over 20 minutes. Murphy collected a double-double with a game-high 11 rebounds to go with his 10 points. Junior Cartier Diarra added 9 points and 5 assists.

NOTES ON WASHBURN Washburn returns 9 lettermen, including a pair of starters in juniors Tyler Geiman (8.8 ppg., 5.2 rpg.) and Will McKee (6.2 ppg., 5.5 rpg.) from a team that posted a 24-8 overall record, including second-place finish in the MIAA with a 15-4 mark, and advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament in head coach Brett Ballard’s third season in 2018-19. The team lost to Missouri Southern, 101-100, in the NCAA First Round on March 16. The Icabods averaged 83.2 points on 47.8 percent shooting, including 39 percent from 3-point range, with 38 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game, while allowing opponents to average 74.5 points on 43.5 percent shooting, including 36.1 percent from long range, in 2018-19. Geiman, who started 31 games a season ago, was an honorable mention All-MIAA selection after leading the team in assists (5.5 apg.), 3-point field goals (60) and minutes (1,019). He also scored in double figures in 8 of his last 12 games, including 11 points in the NCAA Tournament. McKee, who tied for the team lead in rebounding (5.5 rpg.), started in 29 games in 2018-19. Others returning include sophomore Jalen Lewis (8.5 ppg., 1.2 rpg.), junior Jace Williams (2.4 ppg., 2.4 rpg.), sophomore Jonny Clausing (1.7 ppg., 1.6 rpg.) and sophomore Isaiah Thorne (0.6 ppg., 0.3 rpg.).Washburn will also welcome 9 newcomers in 2019-20, including 5 transfers and 4 true freshmen. Transfers Drew Maschoff (Pratt Community College) and Kevin Biggs (Fort Lewis) are expected to start, alongside Geiman, Lewis and Clausing. Maschoff averaged 11.8 points as a sophomore at Pratt in 2018-19, while Biggs was a second team NJCAA All-American after averaging 17 points and 5.8 rebounds a season ago. Head coach Brett Ballard enters his sixth season as a head coach with a 79-48 (.622) overall record, including a 46-18 (.719) mark in his third season at Washburn. A former player (2000-02) for Roy Williams and a staff member (2003-09) at Kansas for head coach Bill Self, Ballard was head coach at Baker (33-30 record) from 2010-12 before becoming an assistant at Tulsa (2012-13) and Wake Forest (2014-17). Ballard is 16-3 vs. K-State in his time at Kansas, but he did lose his last meeting against the Wildcats, 95-88, as an assistant at Wake Forest in the 2017 First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

