Let's take some time to preview Kansas State's key non-conference hoops match-up with Marquette.

Xavier Sneed (@KStateMBB on Twitter)

JUST THE STATS - Numbers and analysis from Jimmy Goheen

@ksu_FAN on Twitter

K-State gets a major opportunity for a significant win in one of the best non conference games hosted at the Octagon of Doom in years. Marquette isn't ranked, though, and has a couple of double digit losses this year at Wisconsin and against Maryland. However, the Golden Eagles did beat a very good Purdue team and have a pair of solid wins over USC and Davidson. The Golden Eagles still have perhaps college basketball's best volume scorer in Markus Howard, but the transfer of the Hauser brothers from last year's team were significant losses. Coach Wojo's teams still has some nice pieces, and a combo of Kenpom Top 50 offense and defense in terms of efficiency. Offensively Marquette relies on the 3-pointer, with the 40-40 combo; 40% of the Golden Eagles shots come from deep, and they are make 40%. Three players attempt at least four per game. However, last year Marquette only went 6-of-22 (27%) from 3-point-range against K-State, but finished 19-of-22 on 2s (86%) and shot 36 free throws (FT rate of 81%, made 75%) including 19-of-21 from Howard. A key to watch again will be turnovers, K-State's biggest advantage in this game. Marquette turns it over on 21% of its possessions (ranking No. 251) while K-State forces turnovers on nearly 30% of opponent's possessions (No. 2 nationally). Rebounding is fairly even, but last year's issue could pop again, as Marquette has a 44% free rate this season, good for No. 11 nationally. Marquette also features a solid defense with a strong eFG% defense. It is well documented how much K-State has struggled from behind the arc, but making twos will be the key. In the loss to Pitt this was a major factor, and the Cats likely need to be around 50% on twos to win this game. K-State has struggled with turnovers at times this year, as well, but Marquette's defense isn't particularly good at forcing them. K-State doesn't get to the line a lot, nor do the Cats shoot it well (the other significant factor in the Pitt loss), but sending people to the line is one of Marquette's biggest weaknesses.

@ksu_FAN on Twitter

The focus will be on Markus Howard. He already has games of 38, 49, and 50 this year and scored 45 against K-State last year. Howard is the top usage and shot percentage player of any individual in a P6 conference so far this season. However, he was also held to only six points by Maryland, another team with elite defense, and he missed Marquette's last game with a concussion. Anim is Marquette'e second-leading scorer and he had a very nice game last year against K-State with 16 points. Utah State transfer Koby McEwen is the third leading scorer and the Golden Eagles assist leader so far this season. Bailey is a solid big who can also step out and hit threes, while John is Marquette's best rebounder and rim protector. Elliot is their best guard off the bench while Cain, Marrow, and big Jayce Johnson all provide depth in the post. This game will present a contrast in styles; Marquette likes to play fast (75 possessions per game), shoot threes, and get to the free-throw line. K-State wants to slow it down and use a lot of clock with a more balanced offense. K-State allows opponents to shoot threes at a high pace, but teams have mostly shot poorly against the Cats. However, Bradley got hot and ran away with the game, which is a danger that Marquette also presents. K-State has to force turnovers at a high pace and get points off those turnovers to be successful while also attacking more on offense and getting to the free-throw line against a defense that tends to foul a lot. Finally, K-State must contain Howard. It's unlikely the Wildcats hold him to single digits like Maryland did, but keeping him in the 20s and not letting him get to the foul line a bunch, like last season, will be huge for the Wildcat defense.

GAME NOTES - Provided by K-State Athletics Communications

GAME 8 KANSAS STATE (5-2) vs. MARQUETTE (6-2) Saturday, December 7, 2019 >> 8:05 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (12,528) >> Manhattan, Kan. Inaugural Big East/Big 12 Battle TELEVISION ESPN2 Kevin Brown (play-by-play)Sean Farnham (analyst)Steve Kurtenbach (producer) RADIO K-State Sports Network Flagships: // KMAN 1350 & WIBW 580 Online: TuneIn.com [free] / www.kstatesports.com/watch [free] Sirius 113 / XM 199 / Internet 953 Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)Matt Walters (analyst) LIVE STATS www.kstatesports.com kstate.statbroadcast.com [media only] TICKETS www.kstatesports.com/tickets (800) 221.CATS [2287] Gameday: $25 (bench & GA)/$50 (chairback) Wildcat 4-Pack: $75 ($18.75 each) Group (12+): $15 COACHES Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78) Overall: 468-246/22nd season At K-State: 155-91/8th season vs. Marquette: 0-1 (0-0 at home) Marquette: Steve Wojciechowski (Duke ‘98) Overall: 103-71/6th season At Marquette: 103-71/6th season vs. Kansas State: 1-0 (0-0 on the road) PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP Kansas State (5-2) G: #00 Mike McGuirl G: #2 Cartier Diarra G/F: #20 Xavier Sneed F: #11 Antonio Murphy F: #14 Makol Mawien Marquette (6-2) G: #0 Markus Howard G: #25 Koby McEwen G/F: #2 Sacar Anim F: #1 Brendan Bailey F: #4 Theo John

Markus Howard (Associated Press)

BIG EAST/BIG 12 BATTLE Saturday’s game is one of 10 that will be contested in the inaugural Big East/Big 12 Battle. The series began on Wednesday and runs until December 22. The Big East leads 2-0 after wins by Georgetown and DePaul on Wednesday night with two more games on Saturday. SERIES HISTORY Overall: K-State leads 7-4 Current Streak: Marquette, 1 In Manhattan: K-State leads 3-0 At Bramlage Coliseum: First meeting Last Meeting: L, 71-83 [12/1/18 in Milwaukee] Weber vs. Wojciechowski: First meeting NOTES ON MARQUETTE Marquette enters Saturday’s game with a 6-2 record after dispatching of Jacksonville, 75-56, in its last outing on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles have high-major wins over Purdue (65-55), Davidson (73-63) and USC (101-79) with their two losses coming on the road at Wisconsin (61-77) and to No. 3/4 Maryland (63-84) in the championship game of the Orlando Invitational. Marquette is averaging 74 points on 42.6 percent shooting, including 39.8 percent from 3-point range, with 39.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game, while allowing 66.1 points on 38.3 percent shooting, including 28.1 percent from 3-point range. The team has connected on 72.1 percent from the free throw line. Led by senior Markus Howard, who leads the country in scoring at 26.0 points per game, the Golden Eagles have a veteran team with two seniors (Howard and Sacar Anim) and two juniors (Theo John and Koby McEwen) in the lineup. Howard has scored more than 2,000 career points, while hitting on 45.2 percent from the field, including 43.7 percent from 3-point range. He is connecting on 42.1 percent from the field, including 44.3 percent from long range this season to go with 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Anim is second in scoring at 11.8 points on 46.8 percent to go with 3.5 rebounds, while McEwen is averaging 10.6 points and a team-best 5.3 rebounds per game. An All-American during his playing career at Duke (1994-98), head coach Steve Wojciechowski enters his sixth season at Marquette, collecting a 103-71 record, which includes NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2019. He spent 15 years as an assistant at his alma mater from 1999 to 2014.

UP NEXT: ALABAMA STATE K-State concludes its 3-game homestand on Wednesday when the Wildcats play host to Alabama State (1-6) at 7 p.m., CT. Tickets start for as low as $5 through the K-State Ticket Office. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

KSO VIDEO

Ten After: Florida A&M to Marquette

Check out @Matthew_D_Hall talks K-State basketball



Make sure you check out the Community National Bank High School Scoreboard Show on Friday nights on @KanzalandSports. https://t.co/TelwWIlL2a — Trey Lyle (@TreyLyle) December 7, 2019