Game Preview: Wildcats at Iowa State

Kansas State heads to Ames to face Iowa State for the first time this season. The Cyclones started the season hot under first year coach T.J.Otzelberger, winning their first 12 games that included victories over Xavier, Memphis, Creighton and Iowa.

They moved to as high as No. 8 in the polls.

Since then, Iowa State has wins over Texas Tech and Texas, but they have lost eight of their last 12 games and have fallen to last place in the Big 12. The Cyclones rank at or near the bottom of the league in most of the major advanced stat categories.

Defensively, Iowa State is eighth in the league and allowing 1.02 points per possession. They are one of the best pressure defenses, as indicated by ranking first in forcing turnovers (24.1 percent turnover rate) and third in steal rate (11.9 percent).

They are middle of the pack in defensive rebounding with an offensive rebounding rate allowed of 29.6 percent.

Opponents make 55.6 percent of their two-point baskets (last) and 34.7 percent from deep (last) for an eFG% (effective field goal percentage) allowed of 54.3 percent (last). They also send opponents to the free throw line more than anyone else (37 percent).

Iowa State is last in the Big 12 in offensive efficiency at 0.91 points per possession. The Cyclones are seventh at taking care of the ball (21.4 percent turnover rate) and eighth in eFG% (47.2 percent). They make 50.9 percent of their twos (No. 6) and 27.6 percent of their threes (No. 9).

Iowa State is last in offensive rebounding rate (26.2 percent) and at making trips to the free throw line (26.0 percent free throw rate).

On paper, there are some good matchups here for K-State.

Rebounding has been the biggest problem for Kansas State and they are facing a team that is last in the league on the offensive glass. K-State is also poor on finishing at the rim, with a low 2PT% (two-point percentage). But they are facing the Big 12's worst interior defense.

Iowa State's biggest strength is forcing turnovers, and Kansas State is best in the league at taking care of the ball. The Cyclones are still solid and it will be extremely tough to win in Ames, but they are also an extremely flawed basketball team.