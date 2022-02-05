Game Preview: Wildcats at TCU

Kansas State faces TCU for the second time this season. The Horned Frogs scored the final eight points in a comeback win in Manhattan the first time around. TCU is coming off their first win ever in Norman, and before that, beat a top 20 LSU team at home in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Jamie Dixon's team is winning in a different way than in the past. This year's squad features the league's best efficiency defense with an offense that struggles. No other TCU defense under Dixon has been better than eighth in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs are the best defensive rebounding team in the league and allow the lowest free throw rate of any team in the league. The eFG% (effective field goal percentage) defense is third by being fifth against twos and third against threes. They don't pressure the ball all that much. TCU only ranks ninth in forced turnover rate and eight in steals rate. The Horned Frogs' offense is last in the Big 12. They turn it over on over 25 percent of their possessions, which is the worst mark in the league, too. They're the worst three-point shooting team in the conference, sixth in two-point percentage and eighth in eFG%. TCU's free throw rate is seventh and they shoot it from the charity stripe the worst. Their best attribute is how they crash the offensive glass. They're the third-best offensive rebounding team in the Big 12.

Eddie Lampkin (USA Today)

TCU's defense stifled K-State in Manhattan and held the Wildcats to just 0.85 points per possession, which was their second-worst offensive performance this season. The Horned Frogs had a series of holding four straight opponents to under 0.90 points per possession that began with their win over Kansas State. But they have allowed at least 1.02 points per possession in the last three contests. Teams have struggled to shoot it against the TCU defense. Only two of the last seven opponents have reached an eFG% of 45 percent or better. The rebounding matchup will be a tough one for K-State. The bigger Frog lineup is one of the top two rebounding teams in the league and the Wildcats are last. TCU won the offensive rebounding rate battle 35.3 percent to 18.9 percent in game one between the two clubs. Though, to be fair, second chance points finished even at eight. The Horned Frogs have finished with a better offensive rebounding rate than their opponents in seven of their last eight games and have an offensive rebounding rate of 42 percent or better in three of the last games. Kansas State can take advantage of a team that is poor at taking care of the ball, though. TCU is the worst team in the league with a turnover rate of 25 percent, but they have improved in that area, lately. Their turnover rate in the last three contests have been under 21 percent. TCU has also made 50 percent or more of their two-point shot attempts in four of their last six games, but they are a dreadful three-point shooting team. They've only converted 30 percent or more once in their last six contests.

Mike Miles is TCU's best player, but he has been up and down during Big 12 action. He is averaging 14.7 points over his last three games, and he has scored most of those by attacking the paint and drawing fouls. He has 22 free throw attempts the last three games, to go with 13 assists, but he is only 2 of 11 from distance in those games. Damion Baugh has a pair of 20-point games in the last four for the Horned Frogs. Baugh is only 2 of 20 from deep in his last five games, but he has been really good on his two-point baskets. He has hitting 75 percent of those the last four games. Chuck O'Bannon has also been inconsistent as well. He scored 19 points in the upset win over LSU, but then only five against Oklahoma and two versus Texas. Miles, Baugh and O'Bannon all are willing to shoot it from beyond the arc. They each average at least 3.4 attempts per game, but none of the trio is making better than 30 percent against Big 12 foes. Emanuel Miller is TCU's best shooter in Big 12 play, and the 'stretch four' has been consistent as a scorer. He's totaled at least seven points to pair with at least three bounds in every Big 12 contest. He doesn't take a bunch of threes, but he seems to hit one or two from deep every game. Eddie Lampkin is coming off the best game in his career, with 14 points and 10 rebounds against the Sooners. Micah Peavy has developed into a nice sixth man. The big guard is best at getting to the free throw line and finishing in the paint, but he hasn't hit a three-pointer in Big 12 play. Francisco Farabello is TCU's shooter off the bench. He scored 12 points against Oklahoma State, but he has been a single-digit scorer in every other Big 12 game.

SUMMARY AND PREDICTION

HOW TO WATCH: ESPNU TIP TIME: 7:00 P.M. CST FAN: It will likely will be another tight game, as K-State's defense should hold a struggling TCU offense, but the Horned Frogs' defense and length will make it tough for the Wildcats. I won't be surprised to see another 1-2 possession game, but TCU pulls it out again, 65-61. DY: I'm picturing another nail-biter between the two teams, right after Kansas State just experienced similar with Oklahoma State in Manhattan. It feels like revenge to me. The Horned Frogs struggle to score it, but they can keep the Wildcats off the scoreboard, themselves, and they'll do damage on the glass. But Bruce Weber will design a game plan that puts the clamps on them even more, and he'll win his patented grinder. It's his kind of game, an ugly one. K-State returns the favor, 57-54.