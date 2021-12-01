Game Preview: Wildcats vs Albany

Kansas State takes on Albany in Manhattan on Wednesday evening. The Great Danes are led by first year head coach Dwayne Killings.

Killings was hired after being the lead assistant for Steve Wojciechowski at Marquette. Killings previously was an assistant at Connecticut under Kevin Ollie and at Temple under Fran Dunphy and replaces long-time Albany coach Will Brown who led the Danes to five NCAA tournament appearances.

Albany won their first game of this season last Wednesday against Eastern Illinois after losing their first five games, which included an 86-61 defeat at the hands of Kentucky.

Albany has the worst offense K-State has faced thus far.

They rank No. 336 in KenPom with an adjusted efficiency of 0.91 points per possession. The Danes are only making 44.3 percent of their twos (No. 281) and 29.7 percent from beyond the arc (No. 274) for an eFG% (effective field goal percentage) of 44.0 percent (No.300).

Their turnover rate of 20.9 percent (No. 253) suggests that they aren't great at taking care of the basketball, and they're also poor on the offensive glass with an offensive rebounding rate of 22.5 percent (No. 309).

Albany's best trait offensively has been their ability to get to the free throw line. Their free throw rate is 31.5 percent (No. 155), but they only make 66.3 percent at the charity stripe on the season.

They're a little better on the defensive end of the floor, where they rank No. 219 with an adjusted efficiency of 1.03.

The Danes' biggest strength is forcing turnovers. Their turnover rate forced is 21.1 percent (No. 96).

They allow opponents to make 51.4 percent of their threes (No. 239) and 34.1 percent of their threes (No. 203) for an eFG% allowed of 51.3 percent (No. 225). Also, opponents rebound 34.2 percent of their misses (No. 314) and get to the free throw line at a 31.5 percent clip (No. 200).