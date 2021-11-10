Game Preview: Wildcats vs Florida A&M

The above chart is last year's KenPom numbers, but they still give a snapshot of what to expect in tonight's opener against Florida A&M. Robert McCullum enters his sixth year as head coach after previous head coaching jobs at South Florida and Western Michigan. McCullum spent one year as an assistant at Kansas State under Lon Kruger in 1990 before going with him to Florida and Illinois. The Rattlers finished 8-12 last season and 7-5 in the MEAC, though they are making the move to the SWAC this season. They lost by 31 to Oklahoma, 21 to Oregon, 10 to Georgia Tech and 7 to South Carolina in their 2020 non-conference slate. McCullum's teams at Florida A&M have been best at forcing turnovers. They've ranked near the top 50 in defensive turnover rate in each of the last three seasons. Last year's team also had a solid eFG% (effective field goal percentage) defense, finishing No. 69 nationally at 47.9 percent allowed. Offensively, the Rattlers have been poor. They've finished outside the top 300 in each of McCullum's previous seasons. Florida A&M is particularly poor at taking care of the basketball. Their turnover rate of 23.9 percent a season ago finished No. 342 in America. That is something that could play into K-State's defensive strength.

McCullum and company return all five starters from last year's team. Combo-guard MJ Randolph led the team in scoring (15.3 points per game), assists (4.4 assists per game) and was second in rebounds (6.4 rebounds per game). Randolph was voted second team preseason all-SWAC. Guard Jalen Speer was second in scoring at 11.7 points per game and hit the most threes last year for the Rattlers, while shooting 32.9 percent from behind the arc. Forwards DJ Jones and Bryce Moragne are solid inside, averaging 8.9 and 8.5 points per game, respectively, to go along with 12.8 combined rebounds per game. Guard Kamron Reaves is another outside scoring threat and hit 33.8 percent from distance, while scoring 7.7 points per game last year.

Cats (Kansas State Athletics)

SUMMARY AND PREDICTION