Game Preview: Wildcats vs Omaha

NOTE: Team stats from last year were used because the data from a couple games isn't really valid, yet. Player stats from this year were used, though, because Omaha lost so many players from last year and it provides better contest to who they have this season.

Selton Miguel hit a corner three with 10 seconds left to give Kansas State a two-point lead last year against Omaha. The Mavericks missed a corner three at the buzzer that would have won it.

After that win on December 29, the Wildcats wouldn't win again until February 20.

K-State took 31 threes in the game (50 percent of their field goal attempts) and made 8, which was good for just 25.8 percent.

They won the battle on the glass and took better care of the ball, but Omaha shot nine more free throws (17 compared to 8) in their narrow loss in Manhattan.

The Mavericks finished 5-20 last season under long-time coach Derrin Hansen. They were 3-11 in the Summit League and finished eighth. They are picked to finish eighth once again this season.

Hansen has five returners from last year, but the bulk of the production is gone. Nearly 90 percent of the scoring and 80 percent of the minutes played and 80 percent of the rebounding is no longer with the program.

His Omaha teams are characterized by playing at a fast pace, taking care of the basketball and shooting well from beyond the arc, though they don't shoot a lot of threes. Defensively Omaha is generally poor. allowing eFG% (effective field goal percentage) numbers that rank in the 300s, regularly.

The best aspects of Hansen-coached teams have often been defensive rebounding and not allowing opponents to take many trips to the free throw line.

Omaha has a 10-point win over Hastings and a 4-point loss at Ball State this season. Against the Cardinals, Omaha fell behind 38-11 in the first half, but they came back to cut the lead to 65-64 with four minutes left in the game.