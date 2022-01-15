Game Preview: Wildcats vs Texas Tech

Mark Adams took over after Chris Beard and Texas Tech hasn't dropped off one bit. The long-time assistant still has the Red Raiders playing tough defense and 3-1 in the Big 12, with wins over Kansas and Baylor. Their only Big 12 loss was to Iowa State and they lost non-conference games to Gonzaga and Providence, along with a nice win over Tennessee. Texas Tech's defense ranks No. 4, nationally and is only allowing 0.88 points per possession. They force turnovers with their pressure on 24.3 percent of opponent possessions (No. 17) and force a low eFG% (effective field goal percentage) of 45.2 percent (No. 25). Opponents only make 43.5 percent of their two-point shots (No. 14) and 31.3 percent from distance (No. 96). Nearly half of the shots opponents take are three-pointers. Their defensive rebounding is also solid, where they are allowing opponents to grab only 24.7 percent of their misses (No. 56). Their one weakness on defense is sending opponents to a the free throw line at a high rate of 32.8 percent (No. 246).

Mark Adams (USA Today)

Offensively, the Red Raiders rank No. 51, scoring 1.11 points per possession. They hit the offensive glass hard and grab 37 percent of their misses (No. 11). Texas Tech is a good shooting team with an eFG% of 54.1 percent (No. 35) from making 56.3 percent of their two-point buckets (No. 17) and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc (No. 168). Their free throw rate of 34.2 percent comes in at No. 69, and they make 66.2 percent of them, which is No. 203 in America. The blemish on offense is taking care of the ball. They have a high turnover rate of 20 percent (No. 256). Similar to the TCU game, rebounding will be a key for Kansas State. They must keep the Red Raiders of the glass and not allow second chance points. The Wildcats also need to ramp up the pressure to take advantage of a team that turns it over frequently. Finally, K-State must attack the rim and get to the foul line to exploit Texas Tech's greatest defensive flaw. The Wildcat offense has also struggled to finish this year, and that will be particularly tough against the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech is an experienced bunch led by four super seniors (SSR in the chart), one senior and three juniors in the top eight of their rotation. They are also a big team, with seven of their top 8 at 6-foot-6 or taller. Kevin McCullar will be back for his third game after missing time with injury. He isn't quite back to full strength, but he does average 12.8 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 3.7 assists per game. McCullar is also a 36.5 percent three-point shooter on 4.3 attempts per game, with an offensive rating of 1.14. UTEP transfer forward Bryson Williams scores 11.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds per game, too. He shoots it 41.2 percent from deep on 2.1 attempts per game, with an offensive rating of 1.20. Hampton transfer guard Davion Warren is another double-digit scorer at 10.5 points per game, while making 30.4 percent from three-point range on 2.9 attempts per game. He has the lowest offensive rating of the starters at 1.05. Oral Roberts transfer forward Kevin Obanor is next at 9.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He can shoot it, too. Obanor is making 34.3 percent from three-point territory on 4.4 attempts per game. Winthrop transfer guard Adonis Arms is the final starter. He is tallying 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Arms shoots 38.8 percent from beyond the arc on 3.1 attempts per game. That list doesn't include Texas Tech's best player Terrence Shannon, who will be a game-time decision. He has missed multiple games with injury this year, but Shannon averages 14.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, while hitting 35.5 percent from distance on 5.2 attempts per game, with an offensive rating of 1.13. The Red Raiders feature returners Clarence Nadolny and Marcus Santos-Silva, plus transfers Daniel Batcho (Arizona) and Mylik Wilson (Louisiana) off the bench.

Bruce Weber

SUMMARY AND PREDICTION

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN2 TIP TIME: 11:00 A.M. CST FAN: Regardless of the opponent Kansas State would be in a tough state of mind after the collapse on Wednesday. Granted, they could be eager to return to the court and display a fighter's mentality, too. But they will be facing the most physical team in the league that also has the best defense. Texas Tech is simply too much to handle and the K-State losing streak grows to five. Wildcats fall, 70-57. DY: At one point, I really, really liked Kansas State's chances. Texas Tech played less than 48 hours ago. They likely woke up after defeating Oklahoma State at home and jumped on a plane again for Manhattan. It is their fourth game in seven days. So, not only do they likely have dead legs, they won't have the same kind of preparation. It was setting up to be a game that the Wildcats could steal. However, K-State lost in such heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday, that determining and judging their focus is more than fair, too. It feels like the game where the Wildcats are competitive from start to finish, but are a little short in the tank to pull it off. Texas Tech slips past the Wildcats, 62-58. FLANDO: The Red Raiders are on a roll. They have handled the best of the best in the Big 12 and poor officiating helped Iowa State steal a win from them in a grind-it-out game. Due to them being such a well-rounded team and playing some of their best basketball at the moment, it would take an inspiring performance from Kansas State to beat Mark Adams' squad. But Texas Tech could have tired legs. K-State hasn't caught a break yet where a high-major team entered unprepared, and they aren't quite a good enough team to beat others in the Big 12 that are on top of their game. Having said that, there's enough in the tanks for the Wildcats to remain competitive until the final buzzer. The Red Raiders still prevail, 65-61.