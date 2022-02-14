Game Preview: Wildcats vs West Virginia

Bob Huggins' West Virginia team is in a free fall, losing eight of their last nine games. They have only one road win this season (at UAB in December), and besides playing Baylor to within four in Waco, have lost every road game by nine points or more. The Mountaineers are coming off their second worst loss of the season, and it was to the hands of Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Huggins is clearly frustrated with his team and has resorted to switching lineups, reducing roles of starters and increasing roles for reserves. A great indicator of the West Virginia struggles is their defense, which is currently last in the league in efficiency at 1.05 points per possession allowed. The Mountaineers rank fifth in 2PT% (two-point percentage) allowed and are first in block rate, but they are seventh or worse in every other category. That includes eighth in turnover rate forced and seventh in steals rate. Those two stats are generally staples for Huggins-led teams in Morgantown. They have finished in the top three of the Big 12 in turnover rate forced each of the last nine seasons. West Virginia's offense is eighth in the league and best at getting to the free throw line. Their free throw rate is second in Big 12 play and they make 79.4 percent from the charity stripe, which is the best mark in the league. The good numbers for Kansas State are that the Mountaineers are eighth in offensive rebounding rate and last in 2PT%, two of K-State's larger weaknesses throughout the season.

West Virginia has a standout trio and another scorer off the bench, but their offensive threats fall off after that. Taz Sherman is one of the best scorers in the league at 15.4 points per game while leading the Mountaineers in assists with 2.4 per game. Sherman shoots nearly seven threes per game and makes 33.9 percent from beyond the arc for an offensive rating of 0.98. However, he's had three of his better efficiency games in the last four. Sherman scored 29 points in the loss to Baylor and was 6 of 11 from deep in the game, but he was just 1 of 10 from the outside the last time out against Oklahoma State. Sean McNeil is another good shooter and scoring 13.4 points per game, shooting 46.0 percent from distance and has a nice offensive rating of 1.13. He has scored 12 or more points in each of the last four games and is 10 of 21 from the three-point line in that span. Jalen Bridges is a very good stretch four and scoring 11.5 points and collecting 4.7 rebounds per game in Big 12 play, while leading the Mountaineers in offensive efficiency at 1.21. B Bridges scored 30 combined versus Iowa State and Texas Tech, making 6 of 13 from beyond the arc in those two games.

Taz Sherman (USA Today)

The fourth double-digit scorer is Malik Curry at 10.1 points per game. He scored 27 combined points in the last two games and showed his driving ability by going 13 of 15 from the line. He hasn't made a triple since December 4. Gabe Osabuohien doesn't start and isn't a big scorer, but the super senior big is one of the best rebounders in the league at seven per game. He's only 2 of 16 on two-pointers in the last four games. A pair of players have seen their roles diminish lately. Kedrian Johnson was the starting point guard the entire season, but he was removed from the lineup two games ago. Johnson only has 14 combined points over the last four games after scoring 18 in a loss to Arkansas. Isaiah Cottrell joined him in coming off the bench, but the 6-foot-10 forward is still a threat to step out and shoot three-point jumpers. A couple role players became starters. Freshman Kobe Johnson is the new starting point guard, but he has a limited role and a high of five points in a game this year and has only scored 14 points total against Big 12 opponents. Super senior Pauly Paulicap has started the last three games and did grab nine rebounds against Texas Tech. The final piece is Seth Wilson. Wilson barely played for much of the season, but has seen his role increase as Johnson's has decreased. He's played 25 minutes and scored 12 points over the past two games.

Nijel Pack

SUMMARY AND PREDICTION

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN2 TIP TIME: 6:00 P.M. CST FAN: It's possible for West Virginia to find a spark, but it looks like a team that is just playing out the season as Huggins struggles to find answers. The fact that they don't defend well and struggle offensively speaks volumes. Sill, Kansas State has to be wary of letting Sherman, McNeil or Bridges go off for 25-plus to keep the Mountaineers in it. K-State comes to play knowing what's on the line this week and wins comfortably against the Mountaineers, 75-61. DY: I don't see it being as comfortable. Knowing that two of their most important players played 44 minutes two days ago and another play 39 minutes two days ago in what was a much higher-stressed game than West Virginia played makes me believe the Wildcats will be a little susceptible on Monday night. They're still the better team. Don't get me wrong. But they may be a little sluggish and have to skate by against West Virginia. Kansas State sneaks by their former coach, 61-56. FLANDO: West Virginia and Iowa State are jockeying for position at the bottom of the Big 12. K-State can continue to avoid being tangled in that web with a win Monday night. Kansas State narrowly lost in Morgantown with just one coach on the sideline. With a full staff and on the heels of an uplifting comeback win in Ames, the Wildcats should be feeling good about themselves. But they cannot overlook a Mountaineer team hungry to bounce back from a beatdown they took in Stillwater. It will be a competitive game for the first 30 minutes. I expect K-State to pull away down the stretch, earning their sixth conference win, 68-60.