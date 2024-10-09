Game times and TV networks announced for Kansas State men's basketball

in other news
On Wednesday, Kansas State and the Big 12 announced the game times and television information for the 2024-25 men's basketball season.
K-State will have 23 games air on ESPN, with most airing on ESPN+. The Wildcats will also have four marquee Big 12 games air on ESPN's linear channels, including a home game against Kansas on Feb. 8, which will air on the network's flagship channel.
This year, the Big 12's expanded partnership with CBS will allow the network to air multiple conference games. K-State will have seven games air on CBS, including the other leg of the Sunflower Showdown on Jan. 18.
K-State's road game against Wichita State on Dec. 21 is the lone game without a tip-off time or television network assigned. More information on that game should be announced soon.
Below are all of K-State's tip-off times and television networks for the 2024-25 season.