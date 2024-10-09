Advertisement

Published Oct 9, 2024
Game times and TV networks announced for Kansas State men's basketball
Kevin Fielder
@TheKevinFielder

On Wednesday, Kansas State and the Big 12 announced the game times and television information for the 2024-25 men's basketball season.

K-State will have 23 games air on ESPN, with most airing on ESPN+. The Wildcats will also have four marquee Big 12 games air on ESPN's linear channels, including a home game against Kansas on Feb. 8, which will air on the network's flagship channel.

This year, the Big 12's expanded partnership with CBS will allow the network to air multiple conference games. K-State will have seven games air on CBS, including the other leg of the Sunflower Showdown on Jan. 18.

K-State's road game against Wichita State on Dec. 21 is the lone game without a tip-off time or television network assigned. More information on that game should be announced soon.

Below are all of K-State's tip-off times and television networks for the 2024-25 season.

2024-25 Men's Basketball Schedule
* indicates Big 12 Conference Game
DateOpponentTimeTV

Oct. 29

Fort Hayes St. (Exhibition)

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Nov. 5

New Orleans

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Nov. 9

Cleveland State

3 p.m.

ESPN+

Nov. 14

LSU

8 p.m.

ESPN+

Nov. 19

Mississippi Valley State

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Nov. 22

George Washington (Paradise Jam)

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Nov. 23/24

Liberty/Louisiana (Paradise Jam)

4:30/7 p.m.

ESPN+

Nov. 25

TBD (Paradise Jam)

TBA

ESPN+

Dec. 1

UAPB

1 p.m.

ESPN+

Dec. 7

@ St. John's (Big 12/BIG EAST Battle)

10:30 a.m.

FOX

Dec. 17

Drake (@ Kansas City)

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Dec. 21

@ Wichita State

TBA

TBA

Dec. 30

Cincinnati*

6 p.m.

CBSSN

Jan. 4

@ TCU*

3 p.m.

CBSSN

Jan. 7

@ Oklahoma State*

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Jan. 11

Houston*

5 p.m.

ESPN+

Jan. 14

Texas Tech*

8 p.m.

CBSSN

Jan. 18

@ Kansas*

Noon

CBS

Jan. 22

@ Baylor*

8 p.m.

ESPN2/U

Jan. 25

West Virginia*

5 p.m.

CBSSN

Jan. 29

Oklahoma State*

7 p.m.

CBSSN

Feb. 1

@ Iowa State*

1 p.m.

ESPN2/U

Feb. 4

@ Arizona State*

9 p.m.

ESPN+

Feb. 8

Kansas*

1 p.m.

ESPN

Feb. 11

Arizona*

7 p.m.

ESPN+

Feb. 15

@ BYU*

8 p.m.

ESPN+

Feb. 17

@ Utah*

10 p.m.

ESPN2

Feb. 23

Arizona State*

3 p.m.

ESPN+

Feb. 26

@ UCF*

6 p.m.

ESPN+

March 2

Colorado*

3 p.m.

ESPN+

March 5

@ Cincinnati*

6 p.m.

ESPN+

March 8

Iowa State*

1:30 p.m.

CBS

