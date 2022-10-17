The Big 12 is in the middle of a big five-week stretch that will in all likelihood determine who plays in Arlington at the end of the season for the Big 12 Championship. From Week 7 to Week 11, the top four teams in the Big 12 all play each other. TCU got a leg up on everyone by locking down a win against Oklahoma State this past weekend.

Week 7: TCU 43 Oklahoma State 40

Week 8: Texas @ Oklahoma State, K-State @ TCU

Week 9: Oklahoma State @ K-State

Week 10: Texas @ K-State

Week 11: TCU @ Texas

Max Duggan was strong with his performance, helping TCU overcome a slow start. Duggan was 23/40 for 286 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 57 yards, which is always a dangerous element of his game.

Quentin Johnston also laid claim to being the Big 12's best receiver as he again cracked 100 yards receiving, 180 to be exact. Johnston's numbers have only come along as of late, in the first four games of the season, he only collected 12 catches for 113 yards. But in the last two games against Kansas and Oklahoma State, he has 22 grabs for 386 yards.

Running back Kendre Miller was also strong for the Horned Frogs, he ran for 108 yards, which bested his average for the season of 96.3.

TCU's defense must also be noted, as they led Spencer Sanders to play his worst game of the season. 16/36 passing for 245 yards and an interception.

No. 17 K-State was idle this past weekend, getting some much-needed time to rest and get guys healthy for their big three-game stretch of the season. Last season against the Horned Frogs, Felix Anudike-Uzomah had his monstrous day. Anudike-Uzomah was officially credited with four sacks and two forced fumbles, despite at the time thinking the sack total was six and the NCAA single-game record. The two fumbles didn't count as sacks because the ball bounced in front of the line of scrimmage after the fumble was forced.

The four official sacks in that game came on Duggan, while the two forced fumbles happened later in the game with Chandler Morris at quarterback.

K-State's offense will look to put a few more points on the scoreboard this week, after getting just 10 against Iowa State. In order to do so, the status of Deuce Vaughn will be important and establishing the run with Vaughn and Adrian Martinez. Both Oklahoma and Kansas ran for right around the 180-yard mark.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM at Amon G Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, and due to NLCS action between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres, the game will be televised on FS1. Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman are on the call.