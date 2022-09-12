One week after Missouri entered a watery Manhattan, a Green Wave comes to town. Tulane will enter with a 2-0 record, the same as Kansas State through the first two weeks of the season.

Before we get to the modern-day matchup, let's take a quick look back at what happened the only other time the Wildcats and Green Wave met.

The year was 1988, and K-State was 0-2 starting their year with a road loss at Tulsa and then getting torched at home by the future savior of football in Manhattan, Bill Snyder, and Iowa.

The Wildcats came up just short in New Orleans, losing 20-16. K-State turned the ball over four times and gave up the game-winning score with 16 seconds remaining. The first points of the game were scored by the father of Seth and Shane Porter, Mark. A field goal that was booted 44 yards.

As for the current Tulane team that will come to town on Saturday, it is tough to gauge what their start to the season means. They beat up on an FCS team in Alcorn State and then handled UMass this past weekend.

Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt is entering his third year as the starter for Tulane and he very easily could be the best talent the Wildcats will face in the non-conference. Pratt is nearing the 5,000-yard career passing mark and has a career touchdown to interception ratio of 46/16.

Last year seemed to be an anomaly for Willie Fritz, his team went 2-10, despite scaring Oklahoma in week one. Fritz has had Tulane around .500 every year he has been in New Orleans. They allowed over 430 yards per game defensively. Pair last year's results with what we have seen so far from this K-State team, and the Wildcats should have a good shot of replicating the blowouts they had in the first couple of weeks.

Rain is back in the forecast this week though, which may restrict the passing game once again for K-State. Scattered thunderstorms are projected throughout the morning with some showers in the mix.

This becomes a pivotal week for the K-State passing game, as Adrian Martinez and the receivers are yet to prove their connection. Chris Klieman has mentioned in the last few weeks that circumstance has dictated the lack of big plays throwing the football. If rain is in the mix again, there is a chance that the Wildcats don't fully get to figure out their aerial attack prior to the prime-time showdown in Norman next week.