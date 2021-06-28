Georgia DB Harrison recaps K-State visit
There were four defensive backs from Georgia in Manhattan this past weekend. The group of Quantaves Gaskins, Jordan Perry, Clayton Powell-Lee and Christian Harrison. all visited Kansas State.
Of the four, Harrison was the only one to enter the trip without an offer and he was not extended a scholarship, either. He discussed what he heard on that front and what it could mean moving forward.
"The coaches liked me," Christian Harrison noted. "They are going to continue to evaluate me throughout the season."
"The visit was good," he added. "I got to meet some of the players and hang out with them. The coaches were cool."
He also happens to be the son of former NFL safety Rodney Harrison, who spent several seasons with both the Chargers and Patriots. Just like in the case of former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs, the connection was with assistant Brian Anderson.
Anderson is Harrison's lead recruiter.
"My mom and dad went to the same college as he did," Harrison revealed.
As he typically does, the Wildcat assistant has struck a strong chord with the Woodward Academy athlete, who attends the same high school that current K-State defensive end Ozzie Hoffler graduated from and is the home of 2023 standout, AJ Hoffler.
"Coach Anderson is really cool," Harrison pointed out. "He is a laid back, down-to-earth guy that wants the best for his players.
Official visit photoshoots are usually one of the highlights of the visit process. For specifically Kansas State, they especially stand out and have a lot of flash. That appealed to the 6-foot-1 secondary stalwart.
"The photo shoot was the best part of the visit," Harrison shared.
Most have their preconceived notions of Manhattan dispelled. They come in with one expectation, and receive another. That wasn't the case for the Peach State defender. He saw what he anticipated.
"[Manhattan] is kind of what I expected," Harrison admitted. "A smaller town with not as many people, but a tight community that’s together."