Georgia DB Harrison recaps K-State visit

There were four defensive backs from Georgia in Manhattan this past weekend. The group of Quantaves Gaskins, Jordan Perry, Clayton Powell-Lee and Christian Harrison. all visited Kansas State.

Of the four, Harrison was the only one to enter the trip without an offer and he was not extended a scholarship, either. He discussed what he heard on that front and what it could mean moving forward.

"The coaches liked me," Christian Harrison noted. "They are going to continue to evaluate me throughout the season."

"The visit was good," he added. "I got to meet some of the players and hang out with them. The coaches were cool."

He also happens to be the son of former NFL safety Rodney Harrison, who spent several seasons with both the Chargers and Patriots. Just like in the case of former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs, the connection was with assistant Brian Anderson.

Anderson is Harrison's lead recruiter.

"My mom and dad went to the same college as he did," Harrison revealed.