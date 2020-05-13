When college coaches head to south Georgia to recruit, a stop in Moultrie is a must. Colquitt County is loaded with talent and one of their top recruits in the 2021 class is cornerback Omar Daniels.

Over the last few weeks, his recruitment picked up, he added offers, and just over a week ago, on May 4, Kansas State came in with an offer.

The 6-foot, 180 pound defender weighed his options, quickly connected with the Wildcat staff, and he has made a decision.

"I have committed to Kansas State over schools like Colorado, Memphis, Arkansas State," said Daniels. "I made my decision on Monday after I had talked to the Kansas State coaches. They have built a relationship with me, we have gotten to know each other well over time and I have committed."

After making the decision a couple of days ago, he quickly alerted the staff in Manhattan.

"I told the coaches of my decision Sunday. I told them I wanted to be part of Kansas State family. I talked to multiple coaches about my decision. I had a group chat with the defensive coaches and coach Klieman, and they were all excited to have me as part of the family."

It came down to how quickly the two built that bond.

"The main reasons I picked them was how I connected with the coaches. They stayed in touch with me almost every day. Coach Malone and I got real close and coach Klieman and I got close too.

"They sent me videos that show they focus on education, then they showed me stuff on the weight room and nutrition, so those things really caught my attention too.

"How I got along with the coaches, how they recruited me, and me just trusting them was most important though."

This decision came, like many at this time in the middle of a pandemic, without a visit, but Daniels feels very good about his decision and he is excited about his future in the Big 12.

"This feels like a big move for me," said Daniels. "This is something I have been dreaming of since I was young. I have gotten there and I am ready to go."