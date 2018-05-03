KSO is going to help you get to know all of the members of the 2018 Kansas State recruiting class who were not present for spring football. We continue this series with greyshirt offensive lineman Shane Cherry.

Derek Young/KSO

1. When do you plan to get to Manhattan? I’m going to be in Manhattan June 4 for summer training. During fall, since I’m greyshirting, I’ll come back to my Grandview until the spring semester. In the spring I’ll be up there full time. 2. What’s your height and weight right this moment? I’m 6-foot-6, 303 pounds. 3. What fellow recruits/current players are you talking most with? I talk to Cartez (Crook-Jones) the most because we go to the same school and we’ve been basically brothers for a few years now. I talk to the other commits through Snapchat all the time. 4. What have you been working on since your season ended? I’ve been working on my strength, foot speed and agility every day. 5. What would you need to get better at to play early? I need to have better foot speed, stay low consistently all the way through the plays, and improved hand placement.