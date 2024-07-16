It's been a journey for Goodland (Kans.) High School tight end Linkon Cure. Just over a year ago, Cure wasn't on the radar of many college football teams. He had no Division 1 offers and was in the process of attending multiple camps, hoping to earn one. Kansas State was the first school to offer Cure and remained on his radar as his stock skyrocketed. When Cure announced his commitment to K-State in July, the four-star tight end held 31 offers, including interest from multiple top Power 4 programs. With one more season of high school football left, Cure should continue his meteoric rise up the rankings. He's currently the No. 2 tight end in the country and the best player in Kansas. He sits on the edge of a five-star ranking, which would make him the program's first five-star commitment. On the field, many know who Cure is. They know the 6-foot-6 tight end for his highlight reel of contested catches and touchdowns. Most also know about the Goodland tight end off the field.

To better understand Cure's rise and what might be in store for him this season, EMAW Online spoke with Goodland High School offensive coordinator Chase Topliff. Topliff previously served as the school's head coach before taking a few years away from the program. He's in his first season as the program's offensive coordinator, choosing to return to the gridiron this offseason.

Advertisement

The following transcript has been edited for clarity reasons.

KEVIN FIELDER: When did you get the feeling that Linkon was a special talent? Obviously, his recruitment started a little later than most. CHASE TOPLIFF: Even when he was playing youth sports, he was always pretty athletic. But I think I figured it out his eighth-grade year. I was his junior high basketball coach, and he had grown some. He was long, and he moved different than a lot of kids. So, I figured he was going to be pretty special athletically. I coached his brother [current Kansas tight end Leyton Cure], and I just know that they're a competitive family, and he was going to compete with his brother growing up, and their sisters are all athletic, too.

KF: When you have a player like Linkon come from Goodland - a fairly small town - what is the focus when trying to develop them? CT: It's a team job or a goal to do that with all of our athletes. Obviously, he has some really good DNA and genetics that have allowed him to get to 6-6, 225 and run and jump like he does. But to be honest, and I can speak to his brother too and then his sisters, the work ethic they have is unmatched. His brother was elite when it comes to work ethic, and Linkon has taken that too and started to develop that too. Those are the types of kids that are always looking for something extra. As a high school coach, you always have kids that will come in and do the workout and stuff and be coached. But then, sometimes you get these special kids like Linkon and Leyton, and they are always looking for the edge to get better. And I think that's what set him apart from others his age. He is extremely competitive and he has a strong desire to get better at whatever he's doing.

KF: When Linkon went to the K-State camp and received his first offer, was there any surprise when he received that offer? Did it feel like it was only a matter of time until his recruitment skyrocketed and someone caught on? CT: Athletes like him don't come along, at least out here, very often. We've been very fortunate in Goodland's history to have quite a few kids from here go D1 and do some things over the last 20-25 years. But this one just felt different. Early on, I coached him in eighth grade basketball, but he was growing so much that he dealt with injuries for about a year and a half, two years just because of how much he was growing. In eighth grade, he played three basketball games for us because of an injury, and then in his freshman year, he had grown a lot, he didn't have a lot of film from his freshman and sophomore seasons. The fact is, he got healthier his sophomore year. He got healthy and had a really good basketball season to end the year. And then obviously winning state track in the 300 hurdles as a sophomore. He kind of got that point where his body kind of caught up and he was starting to develop physically a little more. I figured it was only a matter of time before he stayed healthy [and] how many people were going to notice and obviously, state track kind of put him on the map. Then, he has the camp circuit that he was on. And I remember his first camp he went to, Colorado I think was his first one, and we had a basketball scrimmage that night, and I asked him how it went. He said it went really well, and that he met Coach Prime and the coaches took his info. And I said that I think this is going to start happening here, and then he went to K-State shortly after and he got that first offer.

KF: You mentioned Leyton and Linkon's work ethic earlier. What does it say when you have D1 talents like that they're still super competitive and have such a strong work ethic. CT: It's very refreshing to see. I've coached some other college athletes, Division 1 type kids. Leyton went through recruiting during COVID, and it was really hard for him. There was hardly any camps or anything going on, and so he always had a chip on his shoulder as far as trying to get noticed. K-State called me a lot, [Taylor] Braet called me a lot about him. And they were just trying to project, he played quarterback for me, and he's trying to project where he might be for their program. And ultimately, they end up not offering him, and Fort Hayes came along and gave him a great offer. I always thought he was a D1 type kid, and he had that chip on his shoulder that teams passed up on me. And a lot of that was due to COVID, but I thought Linkon saw that. Leyton was just relentless in working out and drilling and trying to get better. And Linkon, as a junior high kid, was athletically gifted and he was developing that work ethic, but I think seeing his brother do that has really flipped the switch for him. And their sister, Lindsay, was a two-time state champion in basketball and the javelin state champion. All of them worked so hard at being elite, and it's not just athletics either. Academics-wise, they all work really hard, too. They just have something that a lot of kids don't, and that's what makes them all so fun to coach.

KF: Linkon has constantly mentioned how much the community had embraced him throughout the process. What does it mean to the community to have talents like Linkon go play college football at K-State? CT: It means a lot. I've been here for 15 years and we've gone through a stretch where we struggled a little bit in our athletics, and we have a really great group of kids right now that have all embraced that. I think that's a lot from the leadership of the Cure kids, and kids see how hard they're working at it. It's not just about being the best in your own community, but striving to be the best in your league or in the state. And, I guess in Linkon's perspective, even one of the best in the nation. And that's really spread throughout our culture with other kids. Linkon, I think, grew up watching K-State stuff. I tried to stay real neutral throughout this process because I knew he would need someone to kind of bounce things off of. I've worked with Taylor [Braet] throughout recruiting the last few years and some of the players we've had. And I always just got the feel that K-State was comfortable for him. I think when all the other schools came about, the Oregons, Alabamas, Penn States, and Texas A&Ms, I think he had to kind of say, well I wasn't expecting this, better do our due diligence. And I know his family did a good job for doing that. And then ultimately, I know being close with Avery [Johnson] throughout this process was good for him, and I think it's a great fit for him. And I think it's a great fit for K-State, to be honest.

KF: What is one thing people might not know about Linkon off the field? CT: I think the thing that has impressed me, and I texted him this the night before his announcement, was I can't even imagine how stressful this process has been on him and his family, but the kid has handled it with impressive maturity. I'd have him in class, and he'd get a phone call or DM from a coach and there's so much that was being asked of him to be a high-level athlete in your high school programs, stay up on your academics, but also have a college coaches from all over the country wanting a piece of your time, a piece of your day, just to talk to you for a little bit and try and recruit you. It got overwhelming. I remember he told me at one point would get up early, like 4:30, 5 in the morning, just to have a couple of hours of quiet break and work on home and stuff. In January and February, when we had head coaches from sone of the top programs in the country flying in here to visit and everything, it was just very overwhelming, I think, at times for them. And I think Linkon handled it with maturity, as good as he could. And then, while he's super competitive and he's locked in and focused most of the time on his goals, the kid is fairly humble too. He knows he's going to get his best shot from people, but at the end of the day, too, he's [supportive of his teammates].

KF: How exciting is it going to be to watch him play at K-State, and then watch his brother play at Kansas? There may be a bit of a rivalry on the field, but to see them represent Goodland High School and the two Power 4 programs in the state. CT: I'm so excited for it, to be honest. I can't even put into words how proud I am of those two guys. I've got a picture with both of them at Linkon's commitment, and it's just so very rewarding for me to see those guys who have worked so hard to be able to live out a dream that they've had for a long time. I think they're going to be a great fit in the programs that they're in, and I think it's great for the state of Kansas. Seeing those guys compete against each other for the next few years will be super exciting. I honestly think that both of those guys, should they stay healthy, will have opportunities after collegiate football just because of the work ethic and abilities they have.

KF: How do you maximize how Linkon gets the ball in his hands as the offensive coordinator? CT: As the guy that will be calling plays this year, I can tell you that we're going to do anything we can to get the ball in his hands as much as possible and still keep him healthy because he's just a dynamic talent that, when the ball is in his hands, good things seem to happen. My focus over the last four or five months since I've been hired was to develop an offense. We're going to be more of spread attack and he's gonna move around and get the ball from many different places. He'll take snaps at times, we'll hand it off to him at times, and obviously, we'll throw it to him at times too. When you have a kid like that, you want to make sure that you're maximizing his opportunities, while also making sure that he's staying healthy and can play through the whole season.