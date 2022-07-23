Guard Dalen Davis talks Kansas State offer

Kansas State fans are very familiar with 2023 Chicago-based guard Dai Dai Ames. After all, he just committed to Jerome Tang and the Wildcats and is a four-star target that is ranked higher than any pledge since Wally Judge. However, the focus is instead spotlighted on another Chicago guard in the Class of 2023. K-State offered Dalen Davis a week ago after watching him in Kansas City during session four of the EYBL (Nike) AAU circuit.

"Head Coach Jerome Tang offered me," Davis said. "It was later in the night at home, and it’s a great opportunity. I’m blessed honestly to see my work paying off, and it’s just an extra push to be even better." Tang has kept tabs on the point guard long before being hired in Manhattan. Offering him now made sense when considering the future backcourt the head coach is trying to build at his new program. "He’s had an eye on me for a while since his times at Baylor," Davis revealed. "He likes to play a three-guard lineup. He wants guards that can do it all and thinks I will be a great fit for their system." "It’s the start of a relationship, obviously," he continued. But just being on the phone with him, he seems like a fun guy to be around. He's someone who has been in the game for a while and has a lot to teach and knows how to win."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBLYW5zYXMg U3RhdGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSDwn5Kc8J+WpPCfmY/wn4++IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NOHNHcVdyVEFzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTThzR3FX clRBczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYWxlbiBEYXZpcyAoQERhbGVuRGF2aXMy KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhbGVuRGF2aXMyL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTQ2NjcyMTk0NjQ1ODAzMDA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pkp1bHkgMTIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

He has garnered offers from local high-major programs this Summer in Illinois and Northwestern. Kansas, South Carolina and Stanford handed him scholarship opportunities last Summer. According to ZAGSBLOG, the Illini have great connections to Davis stemming from assistant Tim Anderson. Anderson has known him since Davis was in elementary school and recruited him while the coach was at DePaul. Education also matters to Davis. Therefore the Ivy League programs recruiting him should be noted. He officially visited Princeton in early June and picked up a Harvard offer later that month. Where else he chooses to visit will be interesting to follow. Davis is an underrated guard, and the Wildcats will likely try to host him for a visit in the Fall.