Guard Dalen Davis talks Kansas State offer
Kansas State fans are very familiar with 2023 Chicago-based guard Dai Dai Ames. After all, he just committed to Jerome Tang and the Wildcats and is a four-star target that is ranked higher than any pledge since Wally Judge.
However, the focus is instead spotlighted on another Chicago guard in the Class of 2023. K-State offered Dalen Davis a week ago after watching him in Kansas City during session four of the EYBL (Nike) AAU circuit.
"Head Coach Jerome Tang offered me," Davis said. "It was later in the night at home, and it’s a great opportunity. I’m blessed honestly to see my work paying off, and it’s just an extra push to be even better."
Tang has kept tabs on the point guard long before being hired in Manhattan. Offering him now made sense when considering the future backcourt the head coach is trying to build at his new program.
"He’s had an eye on me for a while since his times at Baylor," Davis revealed. "He likes to play a three-guard lineup. He wants guards that can do it all and thinks I will be a great fit for their system."
"It’s the start of a relationship, obviously," he continued. But just being on the phone with him, he seems like a fun guy to be around. He's someone who has been in the game for a while and has a lot to teach and knows how to win."
He has garnered offers from local high-major programs this Summer in Illinois and Northwestern. Kansas, South Carolina and Stanford handed him scholarship opportunities last Summer.
According to ZAGSBLOG, the Illini have great connections to Davis stemming from assistant Tim Anderson. Anderson has known him since Davis was in elementary school and recruited him while the coach was at DePaul.
Education also matters to Davis. Therefore the Ivy League programs recruiting him should be noted. He officially visited Princeton in early June and picked up a Harvard offer later that month.
Where else he chooses to visit will be interesting to follow. Davis is an underrated guard, and the Wildcats will likely try to host him for a visit in the Fall.
