What a difference a few days - and some exposure - can make.

Less than a week ago KSO did its first update on Sama'Zha Hart , who at the time had yet to receive a major offer and was mostly getting interest from the likes of Colorado State, Louisiana Tech and Stephen F. Austin.

Hart now claims offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Tulsa, Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana Tech, along with interest from numerous other high major programs.

The Wildcats and Hokies were the first two to offer.

Hart's mother, Latoya, confirmed the offer and interaction with K-State, adding, "Coach (Chester) Frazier and Coach (Bruce) Weber have been great to talk to."

There's also a high level of interest, and likely offers to come, from Texas, TCU and Baylor as well.

Hart possesses a high-level combination of size, length, athleticism and potential as a shooter and the versatility to play the wing or a stretch four in a system like K-State's.

The Dallas native went from unrated by Rivals.com a week ago - and still doesn't have a profile on other notable recruiting websites - to a three-star rated prospect and somebody who could certainly blossom into a big-time target for the Class of 2019.