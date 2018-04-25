Less than a week ago KSO did its first update on Sama'Zha Hart, who at the time had yet to receive a major offer and was mostly getting interest from the likes of Colorado State, Louisiana Tech and Stephen F. Austin.
What a difference a few days - and some exposure - can make.
Hart now claims offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Tulsa, Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana Tech, along with interest from numerous other high major programs.
The Wildcats and Hokies were the first two to offer.
Hart's mother, Latoya, confirmed the offer and interaction with K-State, adding, "Coach (Chester) Frazier and Coach (Bruce) Weber have been great to talk to."
There's also a high level of interest, and likely offers to come, from Texas, TCU and Baylor as well.
Hart possesses a high-level combination of size, length, athleticism and potential as a shooter and the versatility to play the wing or a stretch four in a system like K-State's.
The Dallas native went from unrated by Rivals.com a week ago - and still doesn't have a profile on other notable recruiting websites - to a three-star rated prospect and somebody who could certainly blossom into a big-time target for the Class of 2019.
Dustin McComas of Orangebloods.com saw Hart play in Dallas this past weekend and had this to say: Keep an eye on Pinkston (Dallas) 2019 forward Sama’Zha Hart. Athleticism is easy to see in the 6-foot-8 product of the Lone Star State, and he can fly up-and-down the floor with some shooting ability (4-of-4 from three-point range vs. Drive Nation) too.
From Rivals.com National Analyst Eric Bossi: Hart was a bit of an eye-opener. He's a big wing that can also play as a four and has loads of untapped potential. He's a big-time athlete, runs the floor and hit one particularly nice step-back jumper.