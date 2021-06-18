He's back: DB transfer Reggie Stubblefield to enroll at K-State

There's a new chapter to the saga around defensive back transfer Reggie Stubblefield. The former Prairie View A&M standout committed to Kansas State, but there were complications with the transcripts that prevented him from signing and enrolling.

It's a problem that many schools are running into when trying to pluck transfers at the last hour. Tulsa transfer Allie Green has similar obstacles to hurdle, as does Tennessee's Shawn Shamburger. Shamburger laid out part of it.

Because of how schools had to approach class elections and hour loads during the year mired in Covid-19, not everything is aligning as it normally would.

Those issues have been ironed out for Stubblefield, and he will play for the Wildcats this season. He can play either the safety or nickel spots, but after adding two transfers at safety already, nickel is probably more likely.

He joins a list of transfers that K-State has added that includes Russ Yeast, Julius Brents, Eric Munoz, Kade Warner, Timothy Horne, Daniel Imatorbhebhe and Cincere Mason. That is eight in number.