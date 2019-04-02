Kansas State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton met with the media Tuesday inside the Vanier Football complex. What follows is a collection of Hazelton's answers today - including some level of paraphrasing. A full, accurate transcript will be posted soon.

Question: Impressions of linebackers... Hazelton: They all have different skills sets you kind of like, but they also have things they have to work on. Justin Hughes is extremely sharp. A good, natural linebacker. He can help coach guys when you aren't around. He's a leader in the room. Eli (Sullivan) is very gifted athletically. I like the kid a bunch. Da'Quan (Patton), when he can use his athleticism he's going to be a really good player. We're really happy with those three guys. (Patton) is a rep guy. First day he was solid, but he needs to see pictures and keep getting better. Cody (Fletcher) is pushing for time and doing a good job. It's a battle between him and (Daniel Green) for that fourth spot.

Question: Nickel backs are working with you; do you see that position more as a corner, linebacker or safety? Hazelton: I think you need a guy who's more like a corner to play that spot. You need a corner type body to help with coverage.

Question: On the defensive install... Hazelton: I'd say it's going well, but we probably do it a little bit slower than maybe you'd see on the offensive side of the ball.

Question: On Van Malone... Hazelton: He's a people person. He's a guy who loves being around the guys, loves interacting with them. He loves staying on them, talking trash. He has great positive energy. You need those kinds of guys on staff. I think it takes all types of every staff and every team. I think we have a great balance in our room. He's always happy, always energetic.

Question: On Reggie Walker... Hazelton: Reggie is a talented dude. The finer details are what he needs to look at. His pass rush is good. It's the little things we have talked about we have tweaked from the past for him. It's those little detail things that will clean up his game. He's been productive in the past and been a good football player. It's just when he gets a little tired he goes back to what he knows.

Question: On the defensive line... Hazelton: I think our D-Tackles, the guys we have there are very good run defenders. I think they do a good job of holding point, matching up and being disruptive. The pass rush game they can improve on. It's probably flipped a little bit for defensive end. We're very athletic there, and that might be one of the more quality positions in terms of depth on defense. Now, maybe they can be a little bit more physical. But I don't know where they're going to see a lot of that in our league. So, I'd rather they are pass rushers and athletes.

Question: Who are the leaders right now? Hazelton: It would matter position to position. You'd hear A.J. (Parker), Denzel (Goolsby). At linebacker it's Justin (Hughes). Up front it would be Trey (Dishon) and Wyatt (Hubert). I don't know what you'd say just yet for the defense as a whole.