News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 14:00:36 -0500') }} football Edit

He Said It: Full recap of Klieman presser

Hyg5xqfkaogw7dfygfux
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman spoke to the media today in Manhattan. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)
Matt Hall • KStateOnline
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with the media today in Manhattan; here's a look at each question he was asked and a recap of his answers. A full, accurate transcript will be posted later.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}