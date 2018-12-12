Chris Klieman spoke with the media today as part of Kansas State's Football Media Day. In our 'He said, we say," piece we break down what Klieman said - quote by quote - to look for meaning. NOTE: There is some level of paraphrasing used on all of these quotes from Klieman. A full, accurate transcript will also be provided later.

Question: On "win the dang day..." He Said: I have a great friend, a performance coach, Ben Newman, a guy current players are going to get to know. It's one of his mantras. I believe this, "You're only guaranteed today. Give everything you can today..." We Say: Yeah, who doesn't love "win the dang day?"

Question: On going from FCS to FBS and the challenge of it... He Said: It's a dream job of mine to coach at a Power Five school. I found the right fit at Kansas State. I think football is football, for starters. I'm excited about the extra scholarships. I'm excited about the extra resources. When you put it between the lines, it's about winning one on one battles. We have recruited against P5 and Group of Five schools all the time at NDSU. We will pound the pavement here and get around recruits. You have to build relationships. That's all recruiting is. I'm excited to move forward and do this. We Say: Was good to hear him bring up recruiting, specifically, without even being asked directly about it. This will probably be the biggest difference between the two levels, and it's good he recognizes that immediately as maybe the biggest part of the challenge.

Question: On Texas recruiting... He Said: We'll find some guys that have really good ties to those areas. The people of Frisco Texas (where the FCS title game is played) know who we are. I know, from an alumni base, Kansas City, Dallas and Houston are huge areas, and we are going to attack those areas. We Say: It's pretty clear, about three questions in, he understands the importance of recruiting and being active with it.

Question: On having the Snyder family present... He Said: It means the world to have the Snyder family here. I can't wait to work with them. I'm following an icon, a legend, and somebody who I looked up to in this business. I'm excited to work with them. I need their help. They are great people. They won't have animosity. They want this place to be successful. I know if they care about this institution, and if they do, they are going to help me. We Say: That's a pretty darn good answer. He shows respect (rightfully so) and appreciation to the Snyder family. It's clearly genuine. He does want their help and will listen to them. But, he used some wording/tone of voice that made it pretty clear he believes and knows this is HIS program now.

Question: On balancing both KSU and NDSU... He Said: I'll be out recruiting this weekend for Kansas State. (There were many other things shared in this answer, but this was what I caught and found meaningful.) We Say: We've reported this for a day or so now, but that's certainly good news for K-State fans.

Question: On the K-State coaching staff... He Said: I do have names in mind. I will talk to everybody on this staff. I'm going to make sure I have the right fit. They can be a great coach, but they have to be the right fit. I'd say we're going to start addressing those needs in the next week. We Say: Doesn't sound like this will be an awfully long process.

Question: On having a fan base that cares like it did at NDSU... He Said: It was really important. NDSU fans travel in droves and do a great job. K-State fans do the same thing. It was imperative I found a community where the fan base was all in. We all watch college football. Everybody watches college football. You see empty stadiums. You don't see an empty stadium at NDSU or at Kansas State. I'm so excited to run out and see that great fan base. We Say: A very good observation on his part.