Chris Klieman spoke with the media today as part of Kansas State's Football Signing Day Press Conference. In our 'He said, we say," piece we break down what Klieman said - quote by quote - to look for meaning. NOTE: There is some level of paraphrasing used on all of these quotes from Klieman. A full, accurate transcript will also be provided later.

WORTH NOTING: In one question, Klieman called Joshua Youngblood the "steal of the class." He sees him "getting the football in his hands, however that is. Watch his highlight film; he's a special talent."

Question: On West coast recruiting He Said: We'll stay on the west coach. I think Coach Tui (Mike Tuiasosopo) has one of the best names in football. He's got a ton of relationships on the west coast and got us in on some players we hadn't been on before. I don't know if there's a better recruiter on the west coast than Tui, and he was able to get a couple of great ones. We Say: This was a fascinating switch from what we heard would be the early direction before Tuiasosopo was hired. To hear K-State will continue to attack this region is interesting.

Question: On Matthew Pola-Mao He Said: Explosive, relentless, great motor, strong. He had a lot of opportunities, but they felt comfortable with Coach Tui and then the rest of the coaching staff. We Say: A key late add, for sure, at a position of great importance in Klieman's defensive scheme. Klieman later spoke about all of the upperclassmen at defensive tackle and the need for future depth at the position.

Question: On Thomas Grayson... He Said: He's really fast. Catches the ball out of the backfield and can flex out to the slot. He can be a return guy, too. We're really excited about him. We Say: Grayson likely does possess the most straight-line speed of any of the backs K-State has added, including James Gilbert, and that one skill could help him get on the field in multiple spots early in his career.

Matt Hall/KSO

Question: On Running Backs... He Said: When we were hired there wasn't anybody on scholarship. To be able to add James Gilbert, Clyde Price, Joe Ervin and Thomas Grayson... competition is big. We are going to play with two or three backs at times. We're going to need a lot of those guys. I feel better about the running back position than when I first got the job. We Say: A lot of praise is deserved for being able to add numbers at running back. If you count the return of Tyler Burns you've got five scholarship-quality running backs added to the roster. We'll have to see what the quality of these new names are once they hit the field at this level, but the numbers are night and day better than they were before Klieman arrived.

Question: On the redshirt rule... He Said: I hope all of them play four games. That's the plan. We Say: He said more on this, and we'll have the full quote added later, but he was very, very clear on this point. He wants to give everybody the opportunity to play as true freshman immediately in their careers.

Question: On dealing with staff changes during this process... He Said: When you hire great coaches, those people are going to have great opportunities. It was a great fit for (Ted Monachino's) family, and that's what you want. I was able to get with Scottie (Hazelton) and get that done. I know Blake (Seiler) very little, but I loved him when I was with him and he was great. There were three people in my ear all the time when I got hired, and Blake was one of them. He really cared about Kansas State. I know Blake struggled with the decision. I want what's best for people and their families. We Say: Certainly not an ideal scenario, but Klieman seemed genuinely confident in the replacements he's able to bring in and the idea of what's doing right by the people he works with.

Question: On the Class of 2020 in Kansas and Kansas City He Said: It's extremely strong, and we'll go out and attack that class as quickly as we can and hopefully have some of them on campus here this winter. We Say: Obviously a very strong group K-State will look to recruit from those areas. He's already had some members of that group on campus in recent weeks, and it should be encouraging for K-State fans to hear they are looking to get some of them back - or new targets - on campus again.