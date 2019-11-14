Watch Kansas State defensive coordinator speak with the media in Manhattan on Thursday as well as checking out his key points.

One of the larger talking points since Texas hung on to knock off Kansas State in Austin, 27-24, has been the third and long for the Longhorn offense on the last drive just short of midfield. A stop there would have given the Wildcats possession late with a chance to win, while a conversion would push Texas down the field further and allow the Longhorns to run off a substantial amount of time on the clock.

K-State chose to throw a blitz at Texas, a blitz that had been their most successful blitz all season. It was also a blitz, according to defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, that is pretty difficult to identify and assess and plan for. You have to gamble as an offense yourself in order to defeat it.

Unfortunately, Sam Ehlinger was up to the task. The experienced veteran was able to recognize it, and they did take a gamble and cashed in with the conversion.

I know some didn’t agree with it, but it’s hard to complain about a call from a defense that throws their most effective pressure at an offense, one that is complicated to identify and you have to gamble to win against, especially in a game when you’re without your best cornerback.

The benefit of hindsight even left Hazelton wondering what would have happened with a different call, but there's something to be said for K-State being aggressive and actively trying to make a play to win the game.