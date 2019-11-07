Let's recap what Kansas State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton had to say Thursday from Manhattan.

ABILITY TO DIVERSITY

It started with assistant Joe Klanderman on Wednesday, and it continued with defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton on Wednesday. The coaches on the defensive side of the ball really believe their players are beginning to grasp the understanding of what they are teaching on another level. That’s a big deal. That’s a big deal, because it means they can disguise looks more. That’s a big deal, because it means that they can be multiple and throw all kinds of looks at an offense and continue to confuse them throughout the game. They used the example of Carter Stanley rarely knowing what coverage that they were in during last Saturday. It’s also a big deal, because they are able to put more on their players’ plate and at a more rapid rate as the season goes onward.

PHYSICALITY FROM TEXAS

If one wanted to read into some of the comments that we have heard from Kansas State coaches this week, this is probably the most physical offense the Wildcats have faced thus far this year. It makes sense. The Longhorns are one of the few teams in the conference that has no problem with running the ball downhill at a high frequency. Toughness and physicality do start and end with the play of your offensive line, and - unlike recent history - that is probably the strength of the team on the offensive side of the ball.

BAYLOR WEEK OF PRACTICE

I felt like this was the most interesting nugget of the press conference, to be honest. It was really tucked inside an answer to another question, and it was subtle, but it was very neat to hear about when Hazelton thought the defense flipped the script and when the lightbulb turned on. Hazelton felt that they took their largest step during a week of practice that was actually followed by a loss. It was the week of preparation versus Baylor. It didn’t matriculate to that particular Saturday, but that is when he saw the switch from his unit. He’s been proud and pleased that they continued to push from that point, despite the adversity that they faced.

FAITH IN MCGEE

I’ve been saying it all week, and it is bit of the message that we heard from the defensive coaching staff this week as well: A.J. Parker is a good football player, and their best player in the secondary thus far this year. However, that doesn’t mean that they do not have depth at the spot. In fact, four cornerbacks have seen significant snaps this year. It hasn’t just been Parker and Walter Neil. It’s also been Kevion McGee and Darreyl Patterson. And like Hazelton and Klanderman shared throughout the week, McGee has been very, very good in his performance to date.