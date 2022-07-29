High upside defensive lineman Chiddi Obiazor recaps visit

Kansas State hosted a bevy of top targets on campus in the final open recruiting period before the season. They aligned it with the team barbecue that they always hold on the field before fall camp begins.

Some of the visitors have already committed, such as cornerback RJ Lester and linebacker Austin Romaine. Another was junior college cornerback William Lee, a St. Louis native that has already given his verbal pledge to Oregon State.

Defensive end Chiddi Obiazor of Minnesota was also there. He attends a notorious football powerhouse in Eden Prairie and was offered by head coach Chris Klieman following his K-State camp performance in June.

His experience on Wednesday was much different from the first and he provided his first takeaways.

“All of the facilities were super nice,” Obiazor shared. “So were the coaches.”