High upside defensive lineman Chiddi Obiazor recaps visit
Kansas State hosted a bevy of top targets on campus in the final open recruiting period before the season. They aligned it with the team barbecue that they always hold on the field before fall camp begins.
Some of the visitors have already committed, such as cornerback RJ Lester and linebacker Austin Romaine. Another was junior college cornerback William Lee, a St. Louis native that has already given his verbal pledge to Oregon State.
Defensive end Chiddi Obiazor of Minnesota was also there. He attends a notorious football powerhouse in Eden Prairie and was offered by head coach Chris Klieman following his K-State camp performance in June.
His experience on Wednesday was much different from the first and he provided his first takeaways.
“All of the facilities were super nice,” Obiazor shared. “So were the coaches.”
His best relationships are with defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman and defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt. Klanderman has recruited the state of Minnesota for his entire career.
Obiazor noted the message he has been hearing from Coach Wyatt.
“To join the family and the culture of K-State,” he answered.
The edge rusher is squarely in their crosshairs. They are making a big push for him and wanted to show off all the perks to being a Wildcat.
“How much of a team they were really stood out,” he mentioned. “I saw how hard they work for each other. Everything they did was for the team and their teammates. They all loved each other so much. The barbecue helped a lot.”
Will a college decision be the next step of his recruiting process? That is not a certainty, but he does seem destined to play for Kansas State.
“I am taking an official visit to K-State on September 2,” Obiazor revealed. “I am not sure yet on the timing of my college choice. I would like to do it before that visit, but I am not sure. It might be after the official visit.”