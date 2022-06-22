Hofstra big Abayomi Iyiola transfers to Kansas State

Kansas State landed its 10th scholarship player for the 2022-2023 season in the form of Hofstra graduate transfer big Abayomi Iyiola. He confirmed the news with KSO on Wednesday evening.

The Wildcats will be the fourth and final program that the Nigerian native will play for on the collegiate level.

He played his first two seasons at Stetson before transferring to Arkansas where he sat out the first year due to transfer rules. He then tore his ACL in the summer leading up to 2020-2021 season.

Iyiola didn't make a full recovery until it was too late and saw just a couple minutes of game action as a Razorback. He transferred to Hofstra the following season.

At Hofstra, Iyiola played in 28 games and started in 25 of them. He scored 7.1 points per game on 63.2 percent shooting from the field and 76.2 percent from the free throw line.

In each of his freshman in sophomore seasons at Stetson, he scored over 10 points per game. Over his career, he has mustered 16 double-doubles, 12 of which came at Stetson.

One of his four double-doubles at Hofstra was against his old team, Arkansas, where he scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Not only that, he collected 11 rebounds against another Elite Eight team in Houston.

And Iyiola scored 19 points versus Duke during his second season at Stetson on 8 of 13 shooting from the field. Those are just a few examples of his upside.

He was an elite offensive rebounder for The Pride, as he finished the season with the sixth best offensive rebounding rate in the country. He also was fifth in the nation in offensive rating, which received a large boost from his efforts on the glass.

It is believed that Iyiola's old teammate at Arkansas and new Wildcat, Desi Sills, may have helped bridge the gap between Iyiola and K-State.

It was once reported that he was going to return to Hofstra for his final season, but as a grad transfer, he was able to enter his name into the portal at anytime and still be immediately eligible.

His commitment to the Wildcats comes shortly after Jerome Tang landed Sills.

The big man will compete with fellow incoming transfer Jerrell Colbert for a starting role in the post.